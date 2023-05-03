USD/JPY Bears to Target Sub-134 on US Labor Market Numbers

FXEmpire.com -

It is another quiet start to the day for the USD/JPY. There are no economic indicators from Japan for investors to consider.

The lack of economic indicators will leave the USD/JPY to respond further to the Fed interest rate decision and forward guidance. A less hawkish-than-expected policy outlook weighed on the dollar despite the Fed grappling with very tight labor market conditions and sticky inflation.

A deterioration in US labor market conditions would bring the Fed nearer to the end of the monetary policy tightening cycle.

USD/JPY Price Action

This morning, the USD/JPY was down 0.13% to 134.504. A mixed start to the day saw the USD/JPY rise to an early high of 134.750 before falling to a low of 134.387.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 040523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – ¥ 135.9713 S1 – ¥ 134.0273 R2 – ¥ 137.2627 S2 – ¥ 133.3747 R3 – ¥ 139.2067 S3 – ¥ 131.4307

The USD/JPY needs to move through the 135.319 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 135.971. A return to 135 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, the market risk sentiment and the US economic indicators must support a USD/JPY breakout.

In case of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test resistance at the Wednesday high of 136.610 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 137.263. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 139.207.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at 134.027 in play. However, barring a dollar sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-133.5 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 133.348. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 131.431.

USDJPY 040523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bearish signals. The USD/JPY sits above the 200-day EMA (134.009). The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA closing in on the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A USD/JPY move through the 100-day (134.630) and 50-day (135.333) EMAs would support a breakout from R1 (135.971) to target R2 (136.263). However, a fall through S1 (134.027) and the 200-day EMA (134.009) would bring S2 (133.375) into view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 040523 4 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busy day on the US economic calendar. US jobless claims, nonfarm productivity, and unit labor costs will draw interest before Friday’s US Jobs Report.

Hotter-than-expected unit labor costs and a fall in jobless claims would fuel bets of more Fed interest rate hikes.

While investors will consider the stats, the banking sector, the US debt ceiling, and corporate earnings will influence market risk sentiment. Big names on the US earnings calendar include Apple (AAPL), ConocoPhillips (COP), Shopify Inc. (SHOP), and Moderna (MRNA).

