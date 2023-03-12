USD/JPY Bears to Target Sub-133.500 on Reaction to Fed News

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet start to the week for the USD/JPY. There are no economic indicators from Japan for investors to consider this morning. The lack of stats will leave the US Jobs Report and Bank of Japan monetary policy decision from Friday to resonate.

Investors took the softer wage growth and the higher unemployment rate as a reason for the Fed to hold back on a 50-basis point March rate hike. However, inflation remains sticky, and the unemployment rate sits well below the Fed target of 5%, favoring a more hawkish outlook.

Away from theeconomic calendar Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY) news drove demand for riskier assets at the expense of the USD/JPY.

On Sunday, US regulators announced that all customers would have access to their deposits from Monday. Additionally, the Federal Reserve created a new Bank Term Funding Program to offer loans with a maturity of one year to depository institutions. Institutions would pledge Treasuries and other held assets as security.

On Sunday, regulators shuttered Signature Bank, which faced a similar problem, with regulators protecting all depositors.

USD/JPY Price Action

At the time of writing, the USD/JPY was down 0.80% to 133.985. A mixed start to the day saw the USD/JPY rise to an early high of 135.048 before falling to a low of 133.519.

The First Major Support Level (S1) at 133.782 delivered early support.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 130323 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY needs to move through the 135.388 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 136.667 and the Friday high of 136.995. A return to $136 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, the USD/JPY would need investors to focus on the NFP numbers from Friday to support a breakout.

In case of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test resistance at 137 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 138.274. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at 141.160.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at 135.782 in play. However, barring an extended sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-133.000 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 132.502. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 129.616.

USDJPY 130323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The USD/JPY sits below the 200-day EMA (134.344). The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A USD/JPY move through the 200-day EMA (134.344) would bring the 100-day (135.372) and 50-day EMA (136.004) EMAs into play. A breakout from the 50-day EMA would give the bulls a run at R1 (136.668). However, failure to move through the 200-day EMA (134.344) would leave the S1 (133.782) in play. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 130323 4 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators for investors to digest after the US Jobs Report. The lack of stats will likely leave market risk sentiment to influence the USD/JPY pair.

There are also no FOMC member speeches to consider. The Fed entered the blackout period on Sunday.



