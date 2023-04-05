USD/JPY Bears to Target Sub-130 on US Labor Market Woes

FXEmpire.com -

It was a quiet morning for the USD/JPY. Further reaction to the overnight ADP nonfarm employment change and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI numbers sent the USD/JPY into the red.

On the economic data front, Caixin Services PMI numbers from China will influence market risk sentiment this morning. The Caixin Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell in March, questioning China’s economic outlook. A larger-than-forecasted fall in the services PMI would support a flight to safety.

Investor jitters over tomorrow’s US Jobs Report could also influence.

USD/JPY Price Action

This morning, the USD/JPY was down 0.35% to 130.846. A bearish start to the day saw the USD/JPY fall from an early high of 131.332 to a low of 130.818.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 060423 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY needs to move through the 131.257 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 131.887. A return to 131.50 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, US economic indicators must support a USD/JPY breakout.

In case of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 132.474. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 133.691.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at 130.670 in play. However, barring another dollar sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-130. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at 130.040 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 128.823.

USDJPY 060423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The USD/JPY sits below the 50-day EMA (132.097). The 50-day EMA fell back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A USD/JPY move through R1 (131.887) and the 50-day EMA (132.097) would give the bulls a run at the 100-day EMA (132.462) and R2 (132.474). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA (132.097) would leave S1 (130.670) in play. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 060423 4 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. Weekly jobless claims figures will draw interest. Following the disappointing JOLTs job openings and ADP nonfarm employment change numbers, a larger-than-expected rise in jobless claims would weigh on the USD/JPY.

Investors should also monitor Fed chatter on monetary policy and the US economy.

