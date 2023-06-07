USD/JPY Bears Target Sub-139 on Hotter Q1 GDP Numbers

FXEmpire.com -

It was a busy Thursday morning for the USD/JPY. Current account figures for May and GDP numbers for Q1 were in focus. The Q1 GDP numbers had more influence as investors looked for reasons for the Bank of Japan to Tweak its ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

According to the second estimate, the Japanese economy expanded by 0.7% in Q1, up from a prelim 0.4%. In Q4, the economy stalled. Year-over-year, the economy grew by 2.7% versus a prelim 1.6%. The economy expanded by 0.1% in Q4.

According to the Cabinet Office,

Domestic demand rose 1.0% versus a first prelim 0.7%, with private demand up from 0.8% to 1.2%.

Private non-residential investment also contributed to the upward revision of GDP numbers, upwardly revised from a first estimated 0.9% increase to 1.4%.

Consumption of households increased by 0.5% versus a first estimated 0.6%

However, trade was a drag.

The latest numbers from Japan will likely fuel bets of a Bank of Japan tweak to its ultra-loose monetary policy guidance. However, inflation remains the focal point for an actual tweak.

USD/JPY Price Action

This morning, the USD/JPY was down 0.12% to 139.894. A mixed start to the day saw the USD/JPY rise to an early high of 140.226 before falling to a low of 139.843.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 080623 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – ¥ 140.534 S1 – ¥ 139.308 R2 – ¥ 141.004 S2 – ¥ 138.552 R3 – ¥ 142.230 S3 – ¥ 137.326

The USD/JPY needs to avoid the 139.778 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 140.534. A move through the Wednesday high of 140.249 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, market risk sentiment must support a USD/JPY breakout.

In case of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 141.004. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 142.230.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 139.308 into play. However, barring a risk-off fueled sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 138.552. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 137.326.

USDJPY 080623 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The USD/JPY sat above the 50-day EMA (139.522). The 50-day pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A USD/JPY hold above the 50-day EMA (139.522) would support a breakout from R1 (140.534) to target R2 (141.004). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA (139.522) would bring S1 (139.308) and the 100-day EMA (138.837) into view. A USD/JPY fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 080623 4 Hourly Chart

It is another quiet US session. US initial jobless claims will draw interest early in the session.

With hiring continuing to impress, a sharp increase in jobless claims would support a more dovish Fed pause in June. However, economists forecast jobless claims to increase from 232k to 235k.

While theeconomic calendaris light, no FOMC members are speaking today. The Fed entered the blackout period that ends on June 15.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point June interest rate hike increased from 21.8% to 33.8% versus 26.4% one week earlier.

