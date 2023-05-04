USD/JPY Bears Target Sub-133.50 on the US Jobs Report

FXEmpire.com -

It is another quiet start to the day for the USD/JPY. There are no economic indicators from Japan for investors to consider.

The lack of economic indicators will leave the USD/JPY to respond further to the US economic indicators. Initial jobless claims increased from 229k to 242k, with nonfarm productivity sliding by 2.7% in Q1. Economists forecast a more modest 1.8% decline. Significantly, unit labor costs jumped by 6.3% versus a forecasted 5.5% in the quarter.

While economic indicators revealed more cracks in the US economy, the banking sector and recessionary fears added early pressure on the USD/JPY.

USD/JPY Price Action

This morning, the USD/JPY was down 0.06% to 134.185. A mixed start to the day saw the USD/JPY rise to an early high of 134.311 before falling to a low of 134.170.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 050523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – ¥ 134.9360 S1 – ¥ 133.5510 R2 – ¥ 135.6010 S2 – ¥ 132.8310 R3 – ¥ 136.9860 S3 – ¥ 131.4460

The USD/JPY needs to move through the 134.216 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 134.936. A move through the Thursday high of 134.881 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, the market risk sentiment and the US economic indicators must support a USD/JPY breakout.

In case of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 135.601. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 136.986.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at 133.551 in play. However, barring a dollar sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-133 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 132.831. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 131.446.

USDJPY 050523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bearish signals. The USD/JPY sits above the 200-day EMA (134.030). The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA closing in on the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A USD/JPY move through the 100-day (134.601) would support a breakout from R1 (134.936) and 50-day EMA (135.127) to target R2 (135.601). However, a fall through the 200-day EMA (134.030) would bring S1 (133.551) into view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 050523 4 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busy day on the US economic calendar. The US Jobs Report will be the main report of the day.

A pickup in wage growth and a jump in nonfarm payrolls would fuel bets on a June interest rate hike. However, a weak nonfarm payroll figure would weigh, with recessionary jitters gripping the markets.

Beyond theeconomic calendar the banking sector, the US debt ceiling, and corporate earnings need consideration.

