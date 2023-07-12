USD/JPY Bears Eye Sub-137.5 on China Trade and US PPIs

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The USD/JPY suffered a fifth consecutive loss on Wednesday, ending the session at sub-139 on softer US inflation numbers.

It is a relatively busy Thursday on the economic calendar. While there are no stats from Japan, trade data from China will move the dial.

However, the US PPI Report and jobless claims will also need consideration later today.

It is a relatively quiet morning for the USD/JPY. There are no economic indicators from Japan to influence the Bank of Japan and the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

The lack of economic indicators will leave trade data from China to provide direction. Another set of disappointing numbers would likely weigh on the USD/JPY. However, any upside should be minor, with investors mindful of the intervention threat.

Economists forecast exports to increase by 0.5% year-over-year and imports to fall by 6.1%.

The US Session

It is a busy day on the US economic calendar. US wholesale inflation figures for June and the weekly jobless claims will draw interest. A pickup in wholesale inflation and an unexpected fall in jobless claims could leave the markets to grapple with uncertainty toward a September move.

While the economic indicators will move the dial, investors should also track FOMC member chatter throughout the day.

In response to the US CPI Report, the markets took a more dovish outlook on Fed monetary policy goals.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point July Fed rate hike was 94.2% versus 93.0% on Tuesday. Significantly, the chances of the Fed lifting rates to 5.75% in September stood at 13.2%, down from 22.3% on Tuesday.

USD/JPY Price Action

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed a USD/JPY fall through the psychological 140 and the 139.5 – 138.8 support band. Significantly, the USD/JPY also fell through the 50-day EMA (140.173). However, despite the Wednesday loss, the USD/JPY remained above the 200-day (136.410) EMAs, signaling bearish momentum over the near term but bullish momentum over the longer-term time horizon.

Notably, the 50-day EMA narrowed on the 200-day EMA and reflected bearish momentum.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 32.50 reading signals a bearish outlook, aligning with the 50-day EMA (140.173) to target sub-138. However, a USD/JPY move through the lower level of the 138.8 – 139.5 support band would bring 139.5 and the 50-day EMA (140.173) into view.

4-Hourly Chart

USDJPY 130723 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the USD/JPY finds support at 138. The USD/JPY remained below the 50-day (141.906) and 200-day (141.313) EMAs, sending bearish signals. Significantly, the 50-day EMA narrowed to the 200-day EMA, signaling a further decline to sub-137.50.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 16.28 indicates oversold territory, with selling pressure outweighing buying pressure. The RSI aligned with the 50-day EMA, signaling a fall to sub-138 to target 137.5.

USDJPY 130723 4 Hourly Chart



