USD/JPY Bears Eye Sub-133.50 on Improving Macroeconomic Backdrop

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively busy morning for the USD/JPY. The Reuters Tankan Index was in focus in the early hours, with the Index holding steady at -3 versus a forecasted rise to -1. The Index fell for three consecutive months before holding steady in April. Notably, the Index sat in negative territory for a fourth successive month, signaling a gloomy outlook.

However, the results had a muted impact on the Japanese Yen, with the survey coinciding with jitters over a banking crisis and credit crunch. The survey also revealed a likely pickup in sentiment in the coming months, which was Japanese Yen positive.

An improving macroeconomic environment would allow the Bank of Japan to move away from its ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

Later this morning, finalized industrial production numbers for February are due out. However, barring a marked revision to prelim figures, the numbers should have a muted impact on the USD/JPY.

USD/JPY Price Action

This morning, the USD/JPY was down 0.01% to 134.068. A mixed start to the day saw the USD/JPY rise to an early high of 134.109 before falling to a low of 133.969.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 190423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – ¥ 134.5750 S3 – ¥ 133.7310 R2 – ¥ 135.0620 S2 – ¥ 133.3740 R3 – ¥ 135.9060 S1 – ¥ 132.5300

The USD/JPY needs to move through the 134.218 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 134.575 and the Tuesday high of 134.705. A return to 134.500 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, central bank commentary must support a USD/JPY breakout.

In case of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 135.062. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 135.906.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at 133.731 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-133.5 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 133.374. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 132.530.

USDJPY 190423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The USD/JPY sits above the 50-day EMA (133.342). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA crossing through the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A USD/JPY holding above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA (133.342) would support a breakout from R1 (134.575) to target R2 (135.062). However, a fall through S1 (133.731) would bring S2 (133.374) and the 50-day EMA (133.342) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA (133.342) would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 190423 4 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators to influence. The lack of stats will leave Fed chatter on monetary policy and the US economy to move the dial.

We expect increased sensitivity to FOMC member commentary as the markets respond to guidance beyond May.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.