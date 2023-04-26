USD/JPY and Sub-133 in the Hands of USD GDP and Jobless Claims

FXEmpire.com -

It is another quiet start to the day for the USD/JPY. There are no economic indicators from Japan to influence. The lack of stats will leave the USD/JPY in the hands of market risk sentiment. On Wednesday, US economic indicators failed to ease investor fears of a US economic recession despite better-than-expected core durable goods orders.

Core durable goods orders increased by 0.3% in March versus a forecasted 0.2% decline. In February, core durable goods orders fell by 0.3%.

A fall in the probability of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in May has narrowed monetary policy divergence in favor of the Yen. However, the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose policy mantra ahead of tomorrow’s Bank of Japan monetary policy decision leaves market risk sentiment as the Yen support mechanism.

The markets are not expecting any surprises on Friday, leaving the USD/JPY exposed to a shift in rhetoric.

USD/JPY Price Action

This morning, the USD/JPY was down 0.10% to 133.527. A mixed start to the day saw the USD/JPY rise to an early high of 133.681 before falling to a low of 133.520.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 270423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – ¥ 134.0657 S1 – ¥ 133.1377 R2 – ¥ 134.4683 S2 – ¥ 132.6123 R3 – ¥ 135.3963 S3 – ¥ 131.6843

The USD/JPY needs to move through the 133.540 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 134.066. A move through the Wednesday high of 133.943 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, market risk sentiment and US stats must support a USD/JPY breakout.

In case of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 134.468. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 135.396.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at 133.138 in play. However, barring a dollar sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-132.50. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at 132.612 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 131.684.

USDJPY 270423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bearish signals. The USD/JPY sits above the 200-day EMA (133.350). The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A USD/JPY move through the 100-day (133.565) and 50-day (133.857) EMAs would support a breakout from R1 (134.066) to target R2 (134.468). However, failure to move through the 100-day (133.565) and 50-day (133.857) EMAs would leave the 200-day EMA (133.350) and S1 (133.138) in view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 270423 4 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the US economic calendar. Q1 GDP and the weekly jobless claims figures will be in focus.

While bets of a 25-basis point May interest rate hike have eased, the markets expect a May hike. Softer-than-expected GDP numbers and a spike in jobless claims could test the theory.

US economic indicators have fueled fears of a US economic recession. A shift in sentiment toward the Fed monetary policy outlook could ease expectations of a hard landing.

However, there is no Fed commentary to influence market sentiment. The Fed entered the blackout period on Saturday.

Away from theeconomic calendar US corporate earnings will also influence market risk sentiment. Big names on the US earnings calendar include Amazon.com (AMZN), Mastercard (MA), Intel (INTC), and Caterpillar (CAT).

