USD/JPY and a Return to 137 in the Hands of Fed Chair Powell Testimony

It is another quiet start to the day for the USD/JPY. There are no economic indicators from Japan for investors to consider. However, trade data from China will draw interest as investors assess whether trade terms tally with the February private sector PMI numbers.

The numbers are market-friendly, with economists forecasting the USD trade surplus to widen from $78.00 billion to $81.80 billion. Economists expect the decline in exports to moderate while expecting a marked increase in demand.

While the stats will influence market risk sentiment, we expect investor jitters ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony later in the day. FOMC members and Fed Chair Powell have delivered mixed signals. A hawkish stance and a willingness to take a more aggressive interest rate trajectory would support a USD/JPY breakout.

Incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has signaled ultra-loose monetary policy over the near term, leaving monetary policy divergence in favor of the dollar.

USD/JPY Price Action

At the time of writing, the USD/JPY was up 0.02% to 135.935. A choppy start to the day saw the USD/JPY rise to a high of 136.177 before falling to a low of 135.828.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 070323 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY needs to avoid the 135.819 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 136.276. A move through the Monday high of $136.190 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, the USD/JPY would need hawkish Fed chatter to support a breakout.

In case of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 136.647 and resistance at 137. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at 137.475.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 135.448 into play. However, barring a Powell-fueled sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-135 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 134.991. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 134.163.

USDJPY 070323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The USD/JPY sits above the 50-day EMA (135.765). The 50-day EMA moved away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A USD/JPY hold above the 50-day EMA (135.765) would support a breakout from R1 (136.276) to target R2 (136.647) and 137. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($135.765) would give the bears a run at S1 (135.448). A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 070323 4 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is another quiet day on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators for investors to consider during the US session. The lack of stats will leave the Federal Reserve in the spotlight. Fed Chair Powell will give testimony, with a hawkish Fed Chair likely to deliver a USD/JPY breakout.

US economic indicators support a more aggressive Fed interest rate trajectory to tackle sticky inflation. Lawmakers will likely grill the Fed Chair over its delays in tightening monetary policy and the interest rate trajectory considering the US unemployment rate stands at 3.4%.

Dovish commentary and the talk of slow and steady would put the USD/JPY under selling pressure.

