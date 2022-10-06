USD/JPY and 146 in the hands of US Nonfarm Payrolls and Fed Chatter

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy start to the Asian session for the USD/JPY pair, with household spending figures from Japan in focus.

In August, spending fell by 1.7%, following a 1.4% decline in July. Economists forecast a 0.2% increase. Year-over-year, spending was up 5.1% versus 3.4% in July. Economists forecast a 6.7% increase.

According to the Statistic Bureau,

Spending on furniture & household utensils was down 10.8%, with spending on fuel, light, & water charges (-3.1%) and housing (-2.5%) also in decline.

However, spending on culture & recreation was up 20.6%, with spending on medical care (+15.1%) and transportation & communication (+11.6%) also seeing solid increases.

Later this morning, private sector PMI numbers from China will also provide direction ahead of the all-important US nonfarm payrolls.

FOMC member chatter will also influence, with the hawks still firmly in control.

USD/JPY Price Action

This morning, the Dollar/Yen was down 0.05% to 145.050. A mixed start to the day saw the Dollar/Yen rise to an early high of 145.139 before falling to a low of 144.906. USDJPY Daily Chart 071022

Technical Indicators

The Dollar/Yen needs to avoid the 144.883 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 145.382. However, US nonfarm payrolls will have to impress to support a breakout from the morning high of 145.139. The markets will also need to monitor FOMC member chatter throughout the day.

In the case of a breakout session, the Dollar/Yen would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 145.638 and resistance at 146.00 before any pullback. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 146.393.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 144.627 into play. However, barring a dollar meltdown, the Dollar/Yen would likely avoid sub-144. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at 144.128 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 143.373. USDJPY Hourly Chart 071022

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The Dollar/Yen sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at 144.433. The 50-day EMA widened from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling away from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA (144.433) would support a breakout from the morning high of 145.139 to target R1 (145.382). However, a fall through S1 (144.627) and the 50-day EMA (144.433) would give the bears a run at S2 (144.128) and the 100-day EMA (143.783). The 200-day EMA sits at 142.128.

USDJPY 4 Hourly Chart 071022

