USD/JPY and 140 Hinged on US Retail Sales and Soft Landing Bets

Highlights

The USD/JPY found support on Monday but remained at sub-139.

It is a relatively quiet day on the economic calendar. Tertiary Industry Activity numbers from Japan will draw interest this afternoon.

However, US retail sales figures will be the focal point as investors erase bets on a September Fed rate hike but price in a soft landing.

It is a quiet morning for the USD/JPY. There are no economic indicators from Japan or China to influence early in the session. However, Tertiary Industry Activity Index numbers will draw interest late in the Asian session. Economists forecast the Index to rise by 0.4% in May versus an increase of 1.2% in April.

While the numbers will draw interest, we don’t expect tertiary industry activity to influence the Bank of Japan.

Investors must wait until Friday for national inflation numbers to guess what’s next from the BoJ.

The US Session

It is a busy day on the US economic calendar. US retail sales, industrial production, and business inventories will be in focus. While industrial production numbers will draw interest, retail sales will be the focal point.

Economists forecast US retail sales to increase by 0.5% in June versus a 0.3% rise in May. While the numbers are unlikely to influence sentiment toward Fed monetary policy, upbeat numbers would further support the theory of a soft landing.

USD/JPY Price Action

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed the USD/JPY avoided a fall through the 138.5 psychological level but remained below the 139.5 – 138.8 resistance band. Significantly, the USD/JPY also sat below the 50-day EMA (139.996). However, the USD/JPY remained above the 200-day EMA (136.475), signaling bearish momentum over the near term but bullish momentum over the longer-term time horizon.

Notably, the 50-day EMA narrowed on the 200-day EMA and reflected bearish near-term momentum.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 36.39 reading signals a bearish outlook, aligning with the 50-day EMA (139.996) to target sub-137.50 and the 136.3 – 135.6 support band. However, a USD/JPY move through the lower level of the 138.8 – 139.5 resistance band would bring 139.5 and the 50-day EMA (139.996) into view.

4-Hourly Chart

USDJPY 180723 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the USD/JPY faces strong resistance at 139. The USD/JPY remained below the 50-day (140.156) and 200-day (140.845) EMAs, sending bearish signals.

Significantly, the 50-day EMA pulled back from the 200-day EMA, signaling a return to sub-138 to bring the 136.3 – 135.6 support band into view.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 43.54 sends bearish signals, with selling pressure outweighing buying pressure. Notably, the RSI bearish aligned with the 50-day EMA, signaling a fall to sub-137.5 to target the 136.3 – 135.6 support band.

USDJPY 180723 4 Hourly Chart

