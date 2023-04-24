USD/JPY and 135 in the Hands of the US CB Consumer Confidence Index

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet start to the day for the USD/JPY. There are no economic indicators from Japan or the region to influence. The lack of stats will leave the USD/JPY in the hands of market risk sentiment.

On Monday, US economic indicators disappointed, with manufacturing sector data revealing more cracks in the US economy. Risk-off sentiment weighed on US Treasury yields, leading the greenback into the negative territory against most majors.

However, monetary policy divergence left the USD/JPY in positive territory, with the BoJ showing no signs of a shift in course from ultra-loose. On Monday, the markets cemented a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in May and raised the bets of a June hike.

According to the CME FedWatchTool, the probability of a 25-basis point May interest rate hike rose from 89.1% to 98.9% on Monday. Significantly, the chances of a June hike climbed from 23.4% to 24.7%.

With no stats from the region to consider, BoJ commentary will also influence ahead of the US session.

USD/JPY Price Action

This morning, the USD/JPY was down 0.11% to 134.084. The USD/JPY rose to an early high of 134.242 before falling to a low of 133.967.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 250423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – ¥ 134.6800 S1 – ¥ 133.8400 R2 – ¥ 135.1250 S2 – ¥ 133.4450 R3 – ¥ 135.9650 S3 – ¥ 132.6050

The USD/JPY needs to move through the 134.285 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 134.68 and the Monday high of 134.730. A return to 134.500 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, market risk sentiment and US stats must support a USD/JPY breakout.

In case of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 135.125. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 135.965.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at 133.840 in play. However, barring a dollar sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-133. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at 133.445 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 132.605.

USDJPY 250423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The USD/JPY sits above the 50-day EMA (133.912). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A USD/JPY holding above the 50-day EMA (133.912) would support a breakout from R1 (134.680) to target R2 (135.125). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA (133.912) and S1 (133.840) would bring the 100-day EMA (133.507) and S2 (133.445) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 250423 4 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the US economic calendar. US consumer confidence figures for April will draw interest.

However, economists forecast the CB Consumer Confidence Index to slip from 104.2 to 104. A fall below 100 would move the dial. There is no Fed talk for investors to consider. The Fed entered the blackout period on Saturday.

House price numbers are also due but should have a limited impact on the USD/JPY.

Away from theeconomic calendar US corporate earnings will also influence US Treasury yields. Big names on the US earnings calendar include Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Visa Inc. (V), McDonald’s Corp. (MCD), General Motors Co. (GM), and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP).

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.