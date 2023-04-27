USD/JPY and 135 in the Hands of the Bank of Japan and US Inflation

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy day for the USD/JPY. Tokyo inflation, industrial production, and retail sales figures will draw interest this morning.

While industrial production figures will need consideration, the Tokyo inflation and retail sales figures will likely garner more interest. A pickup in consumer spending and inflationary pressure would provide the Bank of Japan with food for thought.

Economists forecast retail sales to increase 5.8% in March year-over-year versus 7.3% in February. However, economists expect the annual inflation rate to soften from 3.3% to 3.2% in April.

While the stats will provide direction, the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision, outlook report, and press conference will have more impact on the Yen. Investors need to monitor for any shift in guidance from the new Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda.

In the lead into today’s policy decision, Bank of Japan board members and the Bank of Japan Governor gave assurances of a status quo on the ultra-loose monetary policy position.

USD/JPY Price Action

This morning, the USD/JPY was down 0.04% to 133.916. A mixed start to the day saw the USD/JPY rise to an early high of 133.996 before falling to a low of 133.821.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 280423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – ¥ 134.3777 S1 – ¥ 133.3767 R2 – ¥ 134.7883 S2 – ¥ 132.7863 R3 – ¥ 135.7893 S3 – ¥ 131.7853

The USD/JPY needs to avoid the 133.787 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 134.378. A move through the Thursday high of 134.198 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, the Bank of Japan and US stats must support a USD/JPY breakout.

In case of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 134.788. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 135.789.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 133.377 into play. However, barring a dollar sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-133 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 132.786. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 131.785.

USDJPY 280423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The USD/JPY sits above the 50-day EMA (133.867). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A USD/JPY hold above the 50-day EMA (133.867) would support a breakout from R1 (134.378) to target R2 (134.788). However, a fall through the 50-day (133.867) and 100-day (133.603) EMAs would leave the 200-day EMA (133.382) and S1 (133.377) in view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 280423 4 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busy day on the US economic calendar. The all-important Core PCE Price Index numbers and personal income and spending figures will influence.

This morning, the probability of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in May stood at 87.4%, up from 72.2% on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Hotter-than-expected inflation figures and a pickup in income and spending could fuel the bets on another hike in June. There is a 24.8% chance of a 25-basis point June interest rate hike, up from 13.7% on Thursday.

Away from theeconomic calendar US corporate earnings will also influence market risk sentiment. Big names on the US earnings calendar include Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX).

