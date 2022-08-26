USD/CAD to Target 1.3050 on any Inflation Spike and a Hawkish Fed Chair

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy day for the USD/CAD. While there are no material stats from Canada to provide the Loonie with direction, the USeconomic calendaris on the busier side.

Two key market areas of interest, US inflation and consumption, will draw plenty of interest going into the US session. A pickup in personal spending and a spike in inflation would skew monetary policy divergence further in favor of the greenback.

The Bank of Canada is under pressure to hit the brakes due to housing market woes and the downward trend in crude oil prices. Softer inflation numbers have also tilted the balance in favor of the dollar.

However, the recent uptick in crude oil prices from recent lows has cushioned the blow. Today’s US stats will further dictate the near-term direction of the pair. With monetary policy uncertainty a common theme, however, Fed Chair Powell could deliver greater clarity on what to expect at the next FOMC meeting.

There has been plenty of policy chatter, and we expect market sensitivity to Powell’s forward guidance on inflation, the economy, and monetary policy. However, with another round of stats to consider, the Fed Chair may talk of a data-dependent move at the next meet, which could support riskier assets and the Loonie but weigh on the DXY.

USD/CAD Price Action

At the time of writing, the USD/CAD was up 0.04% to 1.29283.

A choppy morning saw the USD/CAD fall to an early low of 1.29224 before rising to a high of 1.29592. USDCAD 260822 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The USD/CAD will need to move through the 1.2932 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 1.2968 and the Thursday high of 1.29757.

Positive US economic indicators and a hawkish Fed Chair Powell speech would support a return to 1.30 and a run at the Second Major Resistance Level at 1.3012.

The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 1.3093.

Failure to move through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 1.2887 and sub-1.29 into play.

Barring a marked pickup in risk appetite or dovish FOMC member chatter, the USD/CAD should steer clear of sub-1.2850. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at 1.2851 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 1.2770. USDCAD 260822 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it is a bullish signal. This morning, the USD/CAD pair stood below the 50-day EMA, currently at 1.29426.

The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA widened from the 200-day EMA, delivering mixed signals for the USD/CAD pair. The USD/CAD will need to break out from the 50-day EMA (1.29426) to support a run at 1.30.

However, a USD/CAD fall through the 100-day EMA would signal a possible bullish trend reversal and bring support levels into play. USDCAD 260822 4 Hourly Chart

