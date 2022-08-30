USD/CAD To Take Another Look at 1.31 on US Stats and Fed Chatter

FXEmpire.com -

It is another quiet day for the USD/CAD. There are no material stats from Canada, leaving the pair in the hands of US economic indicators. For the Loonie, the lack of stats will leave crude oil prices and market risk sentiment to influence. On Monday, the USD/CAD came up short of 1.31, with crude oil price gains weighing.

With no stats from Canada for the markets to consider, US economic indicators could tip the balance back in favor of the greenback. Economists expect the Bank of Canada to leave interest rates unchanged next week. By contrast, positive US stats would support Powell’s aggressive policy goals to bring inflation to target.

USD/CAD Price Action

At the time of writing, the USD/CAD was down 0.09% to 1.29996.

Through the morning session, the USD/CAD rose to an early high of 1.30254 before falling to a low of 1.29718. The First Major Support Level (S1) at 1.2973 limited the downside early on.

Technical Indicators

USDCAD 300822 Daily Chart

The USD/CAD will need to move through the 1.3024 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 1.3058 and the Monday high of 1.30759.

Ahead of the US session, risk aversion would support a USD/CAD move back to 1.3050. Positive US stats, hawkish FMOC member chatter, and falling crude oil prices would bring 1.31 back into view.

In the event of an extended rally, the USD/CAD should test resistance at 1.31 and the Second Major Resistance Level at 1.3110.

The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 1.3195.

Failure to move through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 1.2973 back into play.

Barring a rebound in crude oil prices or dovish FOMC member chatter, the USD/CAD should steer clear of sub-1.29. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at 1.2939 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 1.2853. USDCAD 300822 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it is a bullish signal. This morning, the USD/CAD pair stood above the 50-day EMA, currently at 1.29717.

The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering positive signals for the USD/CAD pair. The USD/CAD This morning’s break out from the 50-day EMA supports a return to 1.31 for the first time since July 15.

However, a USD/CAD fall through S1 (1.2973) and the 50-day EMA would bring the 100-day EMA (1.29406) and S2 (1.2939) into play. USDCAD 300822 4 Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a busier day ahead on the US economic calendar. US consumer confidence and JOLTs job openings are the key stats of the day. A pickup in consumer confidence and better than forecasted job openings would support a DXY return to 109.

Economists forecast the CB Consumer Confidence Index to rise from 95.7 to 97.9. However, economists forecast JOLTs job openings to drop from 10.698 million to 10.475 million. While the headline JOLTS job openings figure will draw interest, quit rates will likely have more influence. The quit rate will give the markets a true sense of labor market conditions ahead of Friday’s NFP numbers.

Following Fed Chair Powell’s speech from Jackson Hole, FOMC member chatter will also provide direction. FOMC member Williams speaks after the US stats.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

