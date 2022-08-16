USD/CAD to Eye a Return to 1.30 on Soft Inflation and Recession Jitters

FXEmpire.com -

Following Monday’s China data fuelled jump to 1.29, the USDCAD was back in the spotlight ahead of the US opening bell. This morning, Canadian inflation numbers added further pressure on the Loonie.

Falling crude oil prices reflected market sentiment toward consumption and the global economic outlook, which left the Loonie on the back foot ahead of today’s numbers.

Canada’s annual inflation rate softened from 8.1% to7.6% in July. Economists forecast a rate of 7.6%. The core annual inflation rate slipped from 6.2% to 6.1%, also in line with forecasts.

Today’s figures will deliver a degree of uncertainty ahead of the September 7 policy decision. Falling crude oil prices and softer inflation may ease pressure on the Bank of Canada to deliver another move on September 7.

Deteriorating housing market conditions, stemming from the Bank of Canada’s front-loading, is another reason to stand pat next month, along with concerns over the global economic outlook.

USD/CAD Price Action

At the time of writing, the USDCAD was down 0.11% to 1.28884

Pre-stats, the USDCAD pair fell to a low of 1.28885 before rising to a high of 1.29285.

However, in response to today’s inflation figures, the USDCAD pair rose to a high of $1.29042 before sliding to a low of $1.28816

Technical Indicators

The USDCAD will need to hold above the 1.2868 pivot to test the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 1.2969 and resistance at 1.30.

Disappointing US economic indicators would support a USDCAD move through the Monday high of 1.2934 to bring R1 and 1.30 into view. In the event of another risk-off session, the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 1.3036 would likely come into play.

A USDCAD fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level at 1.2802 and the Monday low of 1.27662 into view.

However, US industrial production figures will need to impress later today to ease recession jitters and support a pickup in appetite for riskier assets to add more pressure on the USDCAD pair.

While the Canadian inflation figures support more policy tightening, the Bank of Canada’s considerations for the September policy decision may limit the impact of a pickup in market risk appetite. A deterioration in the housing market and concerns over the global economic outlook will be other considerations for the BoC.

In case of an extended USDCAD sell-off, the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 1.2700 would likely limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 1.2532.

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it is a bullish signal. At the time of writing, the USDCAD pair stood above the 200-day EMA, currently at 1.28696.

The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA closing in on the 200-day EMA. Both were bullish signals for the USDCAD pair.

A USDCAD hold above the 200-day EMA would support a run at R1 (1.2969) to target a return to 1.30. However, a fall through the 200-day EMA would bring the 100-day EMA (1.28567) and the 50-day EMA (1.28436) into play alongside S1 (1.2802).

The US Session

Housing sector data and industrial production figures for July are on the docket. Expect market interest in the industrial production figures as concerns over the US economic outlook linger.

Weak industrial production figures and a further pullback in crude oil prices would support a DXY return to $107.

With stats on the lighter side, FOMC member chatter will need monitoring. The markets remain torn between a 50 and a 75-basis point rate hike in September.

