USD/CAD to Eye 1.33 on any Dovish BoC Forward Guidance

It is a big day ahead for the USD/CAD. Trade data for July will draw interest going into the US session, with Ivey PMI numbers for August due later this morning.

While the stats will be of interest, the Bank of Canada will deliver its monetary policy decision later today. Economists forecast a 75-basis point rate hike. A BoC move in line with expectations hike would leave the USD/CAD pair in the hands of the rate statement.

The markets are expecting smaller rate hikes beyond September. Suggestions of another sizeable hike would pressure the USD/CAD and bring sub-1.30 into view. However, a dovish statement could support a USD/CAD breakout and a run at 1.33.

USD/CAD Price Action

At the time of writing, the USD/CAD was up 0.17% to 1.31736. A mixed start to the day saw the USD/CAD fall to an early low of 1.31491 before rising to a high of 1.32052.

The USD/CAD broke through the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 1.3182 before easing back. USDCAD 070922 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The USD/CAD will need to avoid the 1.3139 pivots to retarget the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 1.3182 and the morning high of 1.32052.

With the markets looking ahead to the BoC policy decision, any upside may be capped early in the session.

In the event of a dovish BoC-fueled extended rally, the USD/CAD should test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 1.3213 with an eye on 1.33. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 1.3287.

A fall through the pivot would give the bears a run at the First Major Support Level (S1) at 1.3108.

Barring a jump in crude oil prices or a hawkish BoC, the USD/CAD should steer clear of sub-1.3050. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at 1.3065 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 1.2991. USDCAD 070922 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it is a bullish signal. This morning, the USD/CAD pair stood above the 50-day EMA, currently at 1.31000.

The 50-day EMA widened from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling away from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals for the USD/CAD pair.

A hold above the 50-day EMA (1.3100) continues to support a return to 1.33. However, a USD/CAD fall through S1 (1.3108) would bring the 50-day EMA (1.3100) and S2 (1.3065) into play. The 100-day EMA sits at 1.30409, with the 200-day EMA at 1.29816. USDCAD 070922 4 Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a quiet day ahead on the USeconomic calendar with stats limited to trade data. We don’t expect the numbers to move the dial. FOMC member chatter will draw interest, however.

Members Barkin and Mester will deliver speeches early in the US session, with Brainard speaking later in the day. Hawkish chatter should support the Dollar Spot Index (DXY) move towards 110.

