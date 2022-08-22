USD/CAD Reverses Early Losses to Eye 1.3050 on Weak Housing Stats

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day for the USD/CAD, with economic data from Canada limited to housing sector data for July. While the numbers tend to have a limited impact on the Loonie, a deterioration in housing sector conditions placed greater emphasis on today’s figures.

In July, the New Housing Price Index increased by 0.1% versus a 0.2% rise in June. Economists forecast a 0.3% increase. As a leading indicator for the housing sector, today’s stats raised further concerns over the sector, delivering USD/CAD support.

On the monetary policy front, however, there are no Bank of Canada speeches scheduled for the markets to consider today that could further influence the Loonie.

USD/CAD Price Action

Ahead of the US session, the USD/CAD was up 0.01% to 1.29919.

In response to today’s stats, the USD/CAD pair fell to a post-stat low of 1.29851 before rising to a high of 1.29936. USDCAD 220822 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The USD/CAD will need to avoid the 1.2981 pivot to target the Friday high of 1.30092 and the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 1.3019.

A continued risk-off theme from Friday would support a run at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 1.3047. FOMC member chatter will also need considering as the markets shift focus to the Jackson Hole Symposium.

The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 1.3114.

However, a USD/CAD fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 1.2952 and the Friday low of 1.29425 into view.

Barring marked pickup in risk appetite, the USD/CAD should steer clear of the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 1.2914.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 1.2847. USDCAD 220822 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it is a bullish signal. This morning, the USD/CAD pair stood above the 50-day EMA, currently at 1.29067.

The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA breaking away from the 200-day EMA. Both were bullish signals for the USD/CAD pair.

A USD/CAD hold above the 50-day EMA would support a run at R1 (1.3019) to target R2 (1.3047) and resistance at 1.3050. However, a fall through S1 (1.2952) would bring S2 (1.2914) and the 50-day EMA (1.29067) into view. USDCAD 220822 4 Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a quiet day ahead on the USeconomic calendar with no US indicators for the markets to consider. The lack of stats will leave the Dollar in the hands of FOMC member chatter and market risk sentiment.

With the Jackson Hole Symposium following a string of US economic indicators, the DXY could be in for a choppy ride.

Following the Dollar Spot Index return to 108, the bulls will continue to target 110. However, the service sector PMI will need to impress to support a hawkish policy outlook.

