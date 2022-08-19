USD/CAD Return to 1.30 Imminent with the July High of 1.3224 the Target

FXEmpire.com -

It was a busier morning for the USD/CAD, with economic data from Canada, including retail sales figures for June.

The numbers were Loonie positive, despite mixed results versus forecasts. Retail sales rose by 0.8% in June versus a forecast of 0.9%. Year-over-year, retail sales were up 1.1% versus 2.3% in June. Economists forecast a 0.3% increase, year-over-year.

However, following the softer inflation, RMPI numbers, and today’s retail sales figures, the Bank of Canada may have more reason to take the foot off the gas. Housing sector woes, softer inflation, and falling crude oil prices amidst a weak demand outlook, are issues the BoC now faces.

There are no Bank of Canada speeches scheduled for the markets to consider today that could tip the balance in favor of the Loonie. A lack of commentary will leave the Loonie in the hands of market risk sentiment going into the weekend.

USD/CAD Price Action

At the time of writing, the USD/CAD was up 0.29% to 1.29827.

In response to today’s stats, the USD/CAD pair rose to a post-stat high of $1.29906 before falling to a low of $1.29724. USDCAD 190822 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The USD/CAD will need to avoid the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 1.2981 and the 1.2931 pivot to target the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 1.3017. Hawkish FOMC member chatter would support a return to $1.30. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.3104.

However, a USD/CAD fall through R1 and the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 1.2895 and the Thursday low of 1.28808 into view.

Barring marked pickup in risk appetite, the USD/CAD should steer clear of sub-1.2850 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2845.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 1.2759. USDCAD 190822 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it is a bullish signal. This morning, the USD/CAD pair stood above the 50-day EMA, currently at 1.28871.

The 50-day EMA crossed through the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA converging on the 200-day EMA. Both were bullish signals for the USD/CAD pair.

A bullish cross of the 100-day EMA through the 200-day EMA would support a run at R2 (1.3017). However, a fall through S1 (1.2895) would test support at the 50-day EMA (1.28871). USDCAD 190822 4 Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a quiet day ahead on the USeconomic calendar with no US indicators for the markets to consider. The lack of stats will leave the Dollar in the hands of FOMC member chatter and market risk sentiment.

Following the Dollar Spot Index return to 107, the bulls will target 110.

