USD/CAD Moves Towards 1.3700 As Oil Markets Pull Back

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

U.S. dollar gains some ground after the disappointing PMI data.

GBP/USD is trying to settle below the 1.2150 level.

USD/JPY pulled back towards the support level at 136.50.

U.S. Dollar Rebounds After PMI Reports

U.S. Dollar Index rebounded towards the 104.70 level after the release of the disappointing PMI reports for December, which indicated that the economy was under significant pressure.

Demand for safe-haven assets remains strong due to recession worries, which is bullish for the U.S. dollar. However, the American currency did not gain significant upside momentum in today’s trading session.

EUR/USD Tests Support At 1.0600

EUR/USD pulled back below the support level at 1.0600 after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above 1.0660.

Today, Germany reported that Manufacturing PMI improved from 46.2 in November to 47.4 in December, while Services PMI grew from 46.1 to 49.

The reports did not provide sustainable support to the euro as traders focused on rising demand for safe-haven assets.

GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure Ahead Of The Weekend

GBP/USD is trading near the 1.2150 level as traders’ reaction to the UK economic data is muted.

Today, UK reported that Retail Sales declined by 0.4% month-over-month in November, while analysts expected that they would grow by 0.3%.

UK Manufacturing PMI declined from 46.5 in November to 44.7 in October, compared to analyst consensus of 46.3. Meanwhile, UK Services PMI improved from 48.8 to 50, compared to analyst consensus of 48.5.

Most likely, GBP/USD traders will stay focused on general market sentiment in the remaining hours of today’s trading session.

USD/CAD Gains Ground As Oil Markets Retreat

AUD/USD settled below the 0.6700 level as commodity markets remained under pressure. Interestingly, NZD/USD managed to rebound above 0.6350 after yesterday’s sell-off.

Meanwhile, USD/CAD moved towards the 1.3700 level as traders focused on the sell-off in the oil markets. From a big picture point of view, it looks that traders are not ready for big moves after yesterday’s sell-off in commodity-related currencies.

The nearest resistance level for USD/CAD is located at 1.3700. If USD/CAD settles above this level, it will head towards the next resistance at 1.3750. A move above 1.3750 will open the way to the test of the resistance at 1.3800.

On the support side, the nearest support level for USD/CAD is located at 1.3675. In case USD/CAD declines below this level, it will head towards the next support level at 1.3640. A successful test of the support at 1.3640 will push USD/CAD towards the support at 1.3600.

USD/JPY Moves Lower As Resistance At 137.50 Stays Strong

USD/JPY pulled back towards 136.50 after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the key resistance level at 137.50. The resistance at 137.50 has been tested many times and proved its strength. In case USD/JPY settles back below 136.50, it will move towards the next support level at 136.00.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.