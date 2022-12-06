USD/CAD Moves Above 1.3650 As Oil Markets Pull Back

FXEmpire.com -

USD/CAD managed to gain upside momentum as WTI oil declined below the $76 level.

U.S. dollar moved away from session lows as demand for safe-haven assets increased.

USD/JPY settled near the 136.50 level.

USD/CAD Gains Ground As WTI Oil Remains Under Pressure

USD/CAD gained upside momentum and managed to get above the 1.3650 level as traders focused on the pullback in oil markets.

USD/CAD is currently trying to settle above the resistance at 1.3640. In case this attempt is successful, USD/CAD will move towards the next resistance level at 1.3685. A move above this level will open the way to the test of the resistance at 1.3710. If USD/CAD climbs above 1.3710, it will head towards the resistance at 1.3750.

On the support side, a move below the 1.3640 level will push USD/CAD towards the support at 1.3600. In case USD/CAD manages to settle back below this level, it will head towards the next support level at 1.3550.

Meanwhile, AUD/USD got some support from the RBA rate hike and is trading above the 0.6700 level. NZD/USD has settled near 0.6325.

U.S. Dollar Rebounds From Session Lows

U.S. Dollar Index found support near the 105 level and rebounded towards 105.35. The U.S. stock market remains under pressure, WTI oil is moving lower, and it looks that traders’ appetite for risk is declining.

If traders stay focused on cutting their risks, the American currency may get additional support.

EUR/USD Retreats Below 1.0500

EUR/USD has pulled back below the 1.0500 level after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above 1.0530.

Today, traders had a chance to take a look at the Factory Orders report from Germany. The report indicated that Germany’s Factory Orders increased by 0.8% month-over-month in October, compared to analyst consensus of 0.1%.

The report provided some support to the European currency, but traders remained focused on the general dynamics of the U.S. dollar.

GBP/USD Heads Towards The Support At 1.2150

GBP/USD failed to settle above the 1.2200 level and moved closer to the 1.2150 level.

The dynamics of traders’ risk appetite served as the key driver for GBP/USD today. If traders focus on global recession worries, GBP/USD may find itself under more pressure in the upcoming trading sessions.

USD/JPY Is Mostly Flat In Volatile Trading

USD/JPY settled near the 136.50 level after an unsuccessful attempt to get above the key resistance at 137.50. Most likely, USD/JPY will need additional catalysts to move above this important resistance level.

