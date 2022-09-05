USD/CAD Eyes a Return to 1.32 with no Economic Indicators to Influence

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day ahead for the USD/CAD. The US and Canadian markets are closed for Labor Day. As a result, there are no economic indicators to consider ahead of Wednesday’s Bank of Canada monetary policy decision.

While there are no stats, updates from the OPEC meeting will influence crude oil prices and the USD/CAD pair. Ultimately, the market focus will remain on Wednesday’s policy decision, with economists forecasting a 75-basis point interest rate hike to 3.25%.

A rate hike in line with expectations would leave BoC forward guidance as the key driver. Economists expect the BoC to signal smaller rate hikes beyond the Wednesday move. As things stand, policy divergence favors the Greenback. FOMC members talk of rates beyond 4% to bring inflation to target.

USD/CAD Price Action

At the time of writing, the USD/CAD was up 0.17% to 1.31476. A bullish morning saw the USD/CAD pair rise from an early low of 1.31249 to a high of 1.31736 before easing back.

The First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 1.3171 capped the upside early on. USDCAD 050922 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The USD/CAD will need to avoid the 1.3123 pivot to retarget the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 1.3171 and the morning high of 1.31736.

Updates from the OPEC meeting commencing 1000 GMT could deliver USD/CAD price support.

In the event of an extended rally, the USD/CAD should test resistance at $1.32 and the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 1.3218. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 1.3313.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 1.3076 into play.

Barring a jump in crude oil prices, the USD/CAD should steer clear of sub-1.3000. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at 1.3028 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 1.2933. USDCAD 050922 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it is a bullish signal. This morning, the USD/CAD pair stood above the 50-day EMA, currently at 1.30751.

The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals for the USD/CAD pair.

Last Tuesday’s break out from the 50-day EMA supports a return to 1.33 for the first time since November 2020. However, the USD/CAD needs to avoid a fall through the 50-day EMA (1.30751) to support the current upswing.

A USD/CAD fall through S1 (1.3076) and the 50-day EMA (1.30751) would bring S2 (1.3028) and the 100-day EMA (1.30156) into play. The 200-day EMA sits at 1.29629. USDCAD 050922 4 Hourly Chart

The US Session

The US markets are closed for Labor Day, leaving FOMC member chatter to influence.



