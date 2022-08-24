USD/CAD Eyes 1.31 as Central Bankers Gather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day for the USD/CAD. There are no Canadian stats on theeconomic calendarfor the markets to consider. The lack of stats will leave the Loonie in the hands of market risk sentiment, today’s US stats, and crude oil inventories.

A Tuesday bounce back in crude oil prices supported a USD/CAD fall back to a day low of 1.29333 before support kicked in. However, sentiment toward demand will remain a headwind for crude oil prices and the Loonie over the near term.

Recent economic indicators and housing sector woes also raise question marks over the Bank of Canada’s options vis-à-vis monetary policy. The policy uncertainty should limit the downside for the USD/CAD pair.

On the monetary policy front, there are no scheduled Bank of Canada speeches for the markets to consider today that could further influence the Loonie.

USD/CAD Price Action

Ahead of the US session, the USD/CAD was up 0.35% to 1.29946.

A choppy morning saw the USD/CAD pair fall to a low of 1.29479 before rising to a high of 1.30023. USD/CAD 240822 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The USD/CAD will need to avoid the 1.2982 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 1.3030 and the Tuesday high of 1.30631.

Better-than-expected core durable goods orders would support a run at 1.31 and the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 1.3112. FOMC member chatter will also need considering as central bankers gather at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 1.3241.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 1.2901 and sub-1.29 into view.

Barring a marked pickup in risk appetite, USD/CAD should steer clear of sub-1.29 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 1.2852.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 1.2722. USD/CAD 240822 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it is a bullish signal. This morning, the USD/CAD pair stood above the 50-day EMA, currently at 1.29415.

The 50-day EMA moved away from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling away from the 200-day EMA. Both were bullish signals for the USD/CAD pair. The USD/CAD bulls will also consider the Tuesday bounce back from the 50-day EMA as a bullish signal.

A USD/CAD hold above the 50-day EMA would support a run at R1 (1.3030) to target resistance at 1.31 and R2 ($1.3112).

However, a fall through the 50-day EMA (1.29415) and the 100-day EMA (1.29121) would bring S1 (1.2901) and the 200-day EMA (1.28970) into view. USDCAD 240822 4 Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a relatively busy day ahead on the USeconomic calendar Following the disappointing survey-based service sector numbers for August, the market focus turns to core durable goods and durable goods orders for July.

Better-than-forecasted numbers would support a dollar rebound and a DXY return to 109.

The markets will also need to consider any FOMC member chatter ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium, which will also be a key area of focus.

