USD/CAD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Retreats As Treasury Yields Pull Back

EUR/USD managed to rebound towards the 1.0600 level as traders reacted to the encouraging PMI data from the Eurozone.

Commodity-related currencies rallied against the U.S. dollar despite the strong sell-off in the oil markets.

USD/JPY managed to get above the 132 level after receiving strong support near 130.

U.S. Dollar Is Under Pressure

U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies in today’s trading session. Today, traders had a chance to take a look at the economic data from the U.S.

ISM Manufacturing PMI report fell to the lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic recovery began, while JOLTs Job Openings remained mostly unchanged.

Treasury yields are moving lower, and it looks that the U.S. dollar has started to react to this pullback. However, the American currency continues to get some support from rising demand for safe-haven assets.

EUR/USD Moves Back Above The 1.0600 Level

EUR/USD is currently trying to settle back above the 1.0600 level, supported by the better-than-expected Services PMI data from the Eurozone.

Euro Area Services PMI improved from 48.5 in November to 49.8 in December, compared to analyst consensus of 49.1. Numbers below 50 show contraction, so the European services segment may get back to the expansion territory in January if the current positive trend is continued.

GBP/USD Tries To Settle Above The 20 EMA

GBP/USD is currently trying to settle above the 20 EMA at 1.2065. The U.S. dollar is under general pressure against a broad basket of currencies, which is bullish for GBP/USD.

In case GBP/USD manages to get above the 20 EMA, it will gain additional upside momentum and move towards the 1.2100 level.

USD/CAD Retreats Despite Weak Oil Markets

USD/CAD pulled back towards the 1.3500 level despite the strong sell-off in the oil markets. WTI oil moved below the $74 level amid worries about demand in China.

Other commodity-related currencies have also managed to gain strong upside momentum today. AUD/USD rallied towards the 0.6850 level, while NZD/USD settled near the 20 EMA at 0.6300.

USD/JPY Rallied Towards The 132 Level

USD/JPY received strong support near the 130 level and rebounded towards the 132 level. The Japanese yen is under pressure against the U.S. dollar as traders bet that the BoJ will not raise rates in the upcoming months.

