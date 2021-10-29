USD/CAD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Is Strong Ahead Of The Weekend

FXEmpire.com -

Canadian Dollar Is Under Pressure Against U.S. Dollar

USD/CAD is currently trying to settle back above 1.2400 while the U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index gained strong upside momentum and managed to get above the 94 level. Currently, the U.S. Dollar Index is testing the resistance level at 94.20. In case this attempt is successful, the U.S. Dollar Index will move towards the next resistance at 94.50 which will be bullish for USD/CAD.

Today, foreign exchange market traders had a chance to take a look at Personal Income and Personal Spending reports from U.S. According to the reports, Personal Income declined by 1% month-over-month in September compared to analyst consensus of -0.2%. Personal Spending grew by 0.6%, mostly in line with the analyst consensus which expected growth of 0.5%.

The final reading of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report showed that Consumer Sentiment declined from 72.8 in September to 71.7 in October compared to analyst consensus of 71.4.

WTI oil made an attempt to settle below $81.50 but lost momentum and rebounded towards the $83 level. However, U.S. dollar was too strong today, so the rebound in the oil markets failed to provide enough support to the Canadian dollar.

Technical Analysis

USD to CAD is currently testing the resistance at 1.2400. If this test is successful, USD to CAD will move towards the next resistance level which is located at the 20 EMA at 1.2420.

A successful test of the resistance at the 20 EMA will open the way to the test of the next resistance at 1.2450. If USD to CAD gets above 1.2450, it will move towards the resistance level at 1.2480.

On the support side, the nearest support level for USD to CAD is located at 1.2380. If USD to CAD slips back below this level, it will move towards the support level at 1.2340. A move below 1.2340 will open the way to the test of the support at 1.2320.

