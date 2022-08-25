USD/CAD Bulls Take a Breather Ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium

FXEmpire.com -

It was a quiet day for the USD/CAD. Manufacturing Sales figures drew interest going into the US open. However, with the markets focused on the Jackson Hole Symposium, the sales figures failed to move the dial.

According to prelim figures, manufacturing sales fell by 0.9% in July, according to prelim numbers. In June, sales fell by 0.8%. The numbers coincided with US GDP and jobless claims that delivered greenback support.

Through the US session, chatter from the Symposium will also provide the USD/CAD with direction as the markets look to assess the current lay of the land. Monetary policy divergence had favored the greenback before this week’s private sector PMIs.

The prelim August figures could force Fed Chair Powell onto a more dovish footing.

Crude oil prices have steadied, also capping the upside for the USD/CAD.

Ultimately it will be the battle of the banks, with the FED’s commitment to bring inflation to target likely to favor the US dollar.

On the monetary policy front, there are no Bank of Canada speeches scheduled for the markets to consider today that could further influence the Loonie.

USD/CAD Price Action

At the time of writing, the USD/CAD was down 0.14% to 1.29467.

A choppy morning saw the USD/CAD rise to an early high of 1.29757 before sliding to a low of 1.28951.

The Loonie tested the First Major Support Level at 1.2907 and support at 1.29 early in the session.

Technical Indicators

USDCAD 250822 Daily Chart

The USD/CAD will need to move through the 1.2963 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 1.2978 and the Wednesday high of 1.30187.

The upbeat US economic indicators together with any hawkish FOMC member chatter from the Jackson Hole Symposium would support a return to $1.30 and a run at the Second Major Resistance Level at $1.3034.

The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 1.3105.

Failure to move through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 1.2907 and sub-1.29 back into play.

Barring a marked pickup in risk appetite or dovish FOMC member chatter, the USD/CAD should steer clear of sub-1.2850. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at 1.2892 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 1.2821. USDCAD 250822 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it is a bullish signal. This morning, the USD/CAD pair stood at the 50-day EMA, currently at 1.29428.

The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA widened from the 200-day EMA, delivering mixed signals for the USD/CAD pair. The USD/CAD will need to break out from the 50-day EMA (1.29435) to support a run at 1.31.

However, a USD/CAD fall back through the 100-day EMA would signal a possible bullish trend reversal and bring support levels into play. USDCAD 250822 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

