Uscom Limited Reports Increased Cash Reserves Amid Optimistic Outlook

October 30, 2024 — 11:49 pm EDT

Uscom Limited (AU:UCM) has released an update.

Uscom Limited reported a 14% increase in cash on hand to $1.39 million compared to the prior corresponding period, despite a decrease in customer receipts. The company experienced a rise in operating cash outflow due to increased spending aimed at expanding distribution and boosting sales in the second half of the year. Uscom remains optimistic about future growth, supported by healthy regional distributor forecasts.

