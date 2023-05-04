USCF to USE Energy-Related Futures Contracts with New ETF

USCF Advisers has launched the USCF Energy Commodity Strategy Absolute Return Fund (NYSE Arca: USE) . This actively managed ETF seeks long-term total return by investing in energy-related derivative instruments based upon oil, petroleum, natural gas, and other energy-related derivative instruments.

According to the issuer, USE will invest in energy futures contracts. These include (but aren't limited to) WTI crude oil, Henry Hub natural gas, NY Harbor ultra-low sulfur diesel (formerly heating oil), RBOB gasoline, Brent crude oil, and gasoil.

The fund may also invest in other types of futures contracts, including “clean energy” futures for wind and solar power.

USE provides long, short, or spread exposure to the energy sector through a quantitative methodology. The fund can potentially earn returns not correlated with stocks and bonds. It can also offer additional return potential from yields on collateral investments, such as U.S. Treasuries.

See more: “ USCF Launches Sustainable Battery Metals Strategy Fund ”

"After 17 years of managing commodity ETFs, we are excited to launch a fund that uses that experience," said John Love, president and CEO of USCF, in a news release. "USE provides long, short, or spread exposure to the energy sector using our proprietary quantitative methodology."

The fund has a total expense ratio of 0.79%.

The launch of USE follows USCF in January listing the USCF Sustainable Battery Metals Strategy Fund (ZSB) . ZSB invests primarily in metals derivative instruments and, to a lesser extent, the equities of companies economically tied to the “electrification" metals.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.