USCF ETF Trust - USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund ETF (UMI) Declares $0.36 Dividend

USCF ETF Trust - USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund ETF said on August 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.45 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 29, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $35.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.01%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 6.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.84 (n=108).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in USCF ETF Trust - USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund ETF. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 20.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMI is 0.02%, a decrease of 4.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.74% to 4,714K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 4,455K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,275K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMI by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 88K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 68.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMI by 219.73% over the last quarter.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 70K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 63.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMI by 149.55% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMI by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 18.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMI by 23.08% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.