UScellular (USM) Inks Deals With NOK, ERIC for C-Band Rollout

United States Cellular Corporation USM has strengthened its long-term relationship with Nokia Corporation NOK and Ericsson ERIC by extending its multi-year 5G expansion deals with the telecommunications equipment vendors. The contracts are likely to fast-track the deployment of UScellular’s C-Band spectrum for faster network speed with low latency and wider coverage across the country.



The airwaves in the 3.7 gigahertz-to-4.2 gigahertz area of spectrum — widely known as the C-band — offers significant bandwidth with better propagation characteristics compared with mmWave, which has a short range and requires a high density of sites to achieve coverage. It is deemed a prized asset for carriers that lack considerable mid-band spectrum holdings. UScellular aims to deploy the recently acquired C-band and 3.45GHz spectrum to improve its 5G footprint.



Nokia will provide 5G RAN (radio access network) solutions from its leading AirScale portfolio for extensive dense urban area coverage. The AirScale Radio Access products deliver low-latency, high-capacity mobile connectivity with a low cost of ownership. These can be easily upgraded through a software update, thereby reducing network complexity.



By unlocking network efficiencies with common operability, software delivery and increased hardware sharing, Nokia has reduced the total cost of ownership for mobile operators. The company is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale product is growing fast. Deploying its industry-leading software, 5G RAN and IP-Backhaul solutions for this project, Nokia will help UScellular tap the enormous potential of 5G.



Nokia is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. It is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other through a seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and IoT. The company facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency.



UScellular also seeks to offer superfast 5G network connectivity by leveraging ERIC’s communications equipment. These include an intelligent Antenna Integrated Radio unit and an Uplink Booster for minimal fronthaul consumption. Ericsson is focusing on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself for market leadership on 5G. The company believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. Ericsson foresees mainstream 4G offerings giving way to 5G technology in the future. The deployment of 5G networks is expected to boost the adoption of IoT devices, with technologies like network slicing gaining more prominence. The company is reportedly the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide.



With the help of such state-of-the-art equipment, UScellular aims to offer superior 5G service by the end of 2023 and strengthen its position as a leading service provider in the country.



The stock has lost 16.6% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 15.4%. We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A better-ranked stock in the broader industry is Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Clearfield delivered an earnings surprise of 37.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 114.7% since May 2021. Over the past year, Clearfield has gained a solid 56.1%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.