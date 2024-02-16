UScellular Swings To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - United States Cellular Corp. (USM), a telecom company, Friday reported earnings in the fourth quarter compared to loss for the same period last year mainly reflecting lower operating expenses. Earnings and revenue results beat the Street view

However, operating revenue decreased by 5 percent.

Further, the company provided its outlook for fiscal 2024.

The company reported earnings of $14 million or $0.16 per share compared with loss of $28 million or $0.33 per share in the last year.

Operating expenses decreased 9 percent to $979 million from $1.075 billion in the previous year.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenues declined to $1 billion from $1.05 billion in the prior year.

The Street view for revenue is $984.23 million.

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects income before taxes in the range of $40 million - $140 million, Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $920 million - $1,020 million and service revenues between $2,950 million and $3,050 million.

In pre-market activity, UScellular shares are trading at $42.05, up 0.79 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.