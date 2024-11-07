News & Insights

UScellular To Sell Portion Of Retained Spectrum Licenses For $1.018 Bln - Quick Facts

November 07, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - United States Cellular Corporation (USM) has entered into an agreement with AT&T (T) to sell a portion of the company's retained spectrum licenses for total consideration of $1.018 billion. The agreement includes the sale of 1,250 million MHz-Pops of 3.45 GHz and 331 million MHz-Pops of 700 MHz B/C block licenses. The sale is part of the objective UScellular announced on May 28, 2024, to opportunistically monetize the spectrum that was not included in the proposed sale to T-Mobile.

Following the transaction, as well as those previously announced, UScellular will have reached definitive agreements to monetize approximately 55%, measured on a MHz-Pops basis, of the spectrum holdings, excluding mmWave that were excluded from the proposed sale to T-Mobile, for a total consideration of approximately $2.02 billion.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

