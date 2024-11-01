USCB Financial Posts Record Q3 Earnings Growth

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Class A ( (USCB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc., the parent company of U.S. Century Bank, is a prominent community bank in Florida known for providing a wide range of financial services and supporting local organizations. The company has reported a record fully diluted earnings per share of $0.35 for the third quarter of 2024, showcasing a significant improvement from the previous year. The net income reached $6.9 million, a notable increase from $3.8 million in the same period last year.

Key financial metrics reveal that USCB Financial Holdings achieved an annualized return on average assets of 1.11% and a return on average stockholders’ equity of 13.38%. The company also improved its efficiency ratio to 53.16% and expanded its net interest margin to 3.03%. Additionally, total assets, loans, and deposits saw remarkable growth, with total assets increasing by 11.6% to $2.5 billion, showcasing robust financial health and strategic growth.

The company demonstrated strong asset quality management, with the allowance for credit losses increasing moderately and non-performing loans to total loans at a manageable 0.14%. Non-interest income saw a dramatic rise of 59.1%, reflecting successful diversification of revenue streams, while non-interest expenses increased by 9.5%.

Looking ahead, USCB Financial Holdings remains focused on delivering sustainable growth and enhancing shareholder value, as indicated by its recent dividend declaration and continued focus on strategic initiatives. The management maintains an optimistic outlook, emphasizing the company’s commitment to leveraging assets effectively and driving profitability in future quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.