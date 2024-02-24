USCB Financial Holdings (USCB) Price Target Increased by 7.92% to 13.90

The average one-year price target for USCB Financial Holdings (NasdaqGM:USCB) has been revised to 13.90 / share. This is an increase of 7.92% from the prior estimate of 12.88 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.11% from the latest reported closing price of 11.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in USCB Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USCB is 0.31%, a decrease of 7.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 12,364K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 4,486K shares representing 22.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 1,302K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares, representing an increase of 23.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 27.18% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 972K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 23.13% over the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 696K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing a decrease of 19.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 13.20% over the last quarter.

RMBKX - RMB Mendon Financial Services Fund holds 696K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing a decrease of 19.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 16.84% over the last quarter.

