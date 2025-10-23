USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Reveals Rise In Q3 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (USCB) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $8.94 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $6.95 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to $24.99 million from $21.55 million last year.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.94 Mln. vs. $6.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $24.99 Mln vs. $21.55 Mln last year.

