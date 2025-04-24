USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Income of $7.7 Million for Q1 2025

USCB Financial Holdings reports record Q1 2025 net income of $7.7 million, driven by loan and deposit growth.

Quiver AI Summary

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. announced a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $7.7 million or $0.38 per fully diluted share, up from $4.6 million or $0.23 per share in the same quarter of 2024. The company achieved annualized returns on average assets of 1.19% and on average stockholders’ equity of 14.15%, demonstrating improvements in profitability and operational efficiency, as reflected by a decrease in the efficiency ratio from 63.41% to 52.79%. Total assets increased by 7.6% to $2.7 billion, with significant growth in loans and deposits of 11.8% and 9.8%, respectively. The company also maintained a robust asset quality, with an increase in the allowance for credit losses and a stable ratio of non-performing loans. Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share was declared for shareholders.

Potential Positives

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. reported a record net income of $7.7 million, or $0.38 per fully diluted share, representing a significant increase compared to $4.6 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share, from the same period in 2024.

The annualized return on average assets rose to 1.19%, up from 0.76% in the first quarter of 2024, indicating improved profitability.

Total assets increased by 7.6% to $2.7 billion, driven by strong loan and deposit growth.

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Despite record earnings, the Company reported a significant increase in non-performing loans, rising to $4.2 million or 0.20% of total loans, compared to $456 thousand or 0.03% in the prior year, indicating potential asset quality concerns.

The increase in the allowance for credit losses from $21.5 million to $24.7 million suggests a growing perception of risk associated with the Company's loan portfolio.

Accumulated comprehensive losses of $41.1 million at March 31, 2025 negatively impacted tangible book value per share, indicating financial distress that could deter investors.

FAQ

What was USCB Financial Holdings' net income for Q1 2025?

USCB Financial Holdings reported a net income of $7.7 million or $0.38 per fully diluted share for Q1 2025.

How does Q1 2025 performance compare to Q1 2024?

The net income increased from $4.6 million in Q1 2024 to $7.7 million in Q1 2025, reflecting strong growth.

What was the annualized return on average assets for USCB in Q1 2025?

The annualized return on average assets was 1.19%, a significant increase compared to 0.76% in Q1 2024.

How did USCB's total loans change from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025?

Total loans increased by $215 million or 11.8% from $1.8 billion in Q1 2024 to $2.0 billion in Q1 2025.

When will USCB Financial Holdings hold itsearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for April 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$USCB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $USCB stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$USCB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $USCB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $USCB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $USCB forecast page.

Full Release



MIAMI, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB)



, the holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $7.7 million or $0.38 per fully diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with net income of $4.6 million or $0.23 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2024.





“We are proud to report a record quarter, highlighted by fully diluted EPS of $0.38. This performance reflects solid execution across all of our strategic priorities including annualized double-digit loan and deposit growth, maintaining disciplined pricing, clean asset quality, and strong cost controls. Our return on average assets was 1.19%, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2021,” said Luis de la Aguilera. Chairman, President and CEO. “Our continued focus on asset quality, profitability, and growing the Bank in a safe and sound manner has positioned the Company well to navigate the current challenging market and economic environment with confidence and resilience.”





Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated at or for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to at or for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and annualized where appropriate.







Profitability









Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 1.19% compared to 0.76% for the first quarter of 2024.











Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 1.19% compared to 0.76% for the first quarter of 2024.



Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 14.15% compared to 9.61% for the first quarter of 2024.











Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 14.15% compared to 9.61% for the first quarter of 2024.



The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 52.79% compared to 63.41% for the first quarter of 2024.











The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 52.79% compared to 63.41% for the first quarter of 2024.



Net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 3.10% compared to 2.62% for the first quarter of 2024.











Net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 3.10% compared to 2.62% for the first quarter of 2024.



Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $19.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $4.0 million or 26.1% compared to $15.2 million for the same period in 2024.













Balance Sheet









Total assets were $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $188.2 million or 7.6% from $2.5 billion at March 31, 2024.











Total assets were $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $188.2 million or 7.6% from $2.5 billion at March 31, 2024.



Total loans held for investment were $2.0 billion at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $215.0 million or 11.8% from $1.8 billion at March 31, 2024.











Total loans held for investment were $2.0 billion at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $215.0 million or 11.8% from $1.8 billion at March 31, 2024.



Total deposits were $2.3 billion at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $206.8 million or 9.8% from $2.1 billion at March 31, 2024.











Total deposits were $2.3 billion at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $206.8 million or 9.8% from $2.1 billion at March 31, 2024.



Total stockholders’ equity was $225.1 million at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $30.1 million or 15.4% from $195.0 million at March 31, 2024. Total stockholders’ equity included accumulated comprehensive loss of $41.1 million at March 31, 2025 compared to accumulated comprehensive loss of $45.4 million at March 31, 2024.













Asset Quality









The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased by $3.3 million to $24.7 million at March 31, 2025 from $21.5 million at March 31, 2024.











The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased by $3.3 million to $24.7 million at March 31, 2025 from $21.5 million at March 31, 2024.



The ACL represented 1.22% of total loans at March 31, 2025 and 1.18% at March 31, 2024.











The ACL represented 1.22% of total loans at March 31, 2025 and 1.18% at March 31, 2024.



The provision for credit loss was $681 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $271 thousand compared to $410 thousand for the same period in 2024.











The provision for credit loss was $681 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $271 thousand compared to $410 thousand for the same period in 2024.



The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.20% at March 31, 2025 and 0.03% at March 31, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $4.2 million at March 31, 2025 and $456 thousand at March 31, 2024.













N





on-interest Income and Non-interest Expense









Non-interest income was $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.3 million or 50.8% compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2024.











Non-interest income was $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.3 million or 50.8% compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2024.



Non-interest expense was $12.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $0.9 million or 7.9% compared to $11.2 million for the same period in 2024.













Capital









On April 21, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 5, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2025.











On April 21, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 5, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2025.



As of March 31, 2025, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 13.72% and 13.65%, respectively.











As of March 31, 2025, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 13.72% and 13.65%, respectively.



Tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP measure) was $11.23 at March 31, 2025, representing increase of $0.42 or 3.9% from $10.81 at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, tangible book value per common share was negatively affected by ($2.05) per share due to an accumulated comprehensive loss of $41.1 million mostly due to changes in the market value of the Company’s available for sale securities. At December 31, 2024, tangible book value per common share was negatively affected by ($2.24) per share due to an accumulated comprehensive loss of $44.5 million.













Conference Call and Webcast







The Company will host a conference call on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. To access the conference call, dial (833) 816-1416 (U.S. toll-free) and ask to join the USCB Financial Holdings Call.





Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.uscentury.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.







About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.







USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the State of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information about us or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.







Forwa





rd-Looking Statements







This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature and are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “aim,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “continue,” and “intend,”, the negative of these terms, as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on our results of operations and financial condition from expected or potential developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth and balance sheet restructuring.





These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:







the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;



the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;



our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;



our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;



the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;



the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;



the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control procedures and processes;



the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control procedures and processes;



our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;



our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;



adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry;



adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry;



deposit attrition and the level of our uninsured deposits;



deposit attrition and the level of our uninsured deposits;



legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the on-going effects of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;



legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the on-going effects of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;



the lack of a significantly diversified loan portfolio and the concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate, in particular, commercial real estate;



the lack of a significantly diversified loan portfolio and the concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate, in particular, commercial real estate;



the effects of climate change;



the effects of climate change;



the concentration of ownership of our common stock;



the concentration of ownership of our common stock;



fluctuations in the price of our common stock;



fluctuations in the price of our common stock;



our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;



our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;



inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, and market and monetary fluctuations;



inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, and market and monetary fluctuations;



the effects of potential new or increased tariffs and trade restrictions



the effects of potential new or increased tariffs and trade restrictions



impacts of international hostilities and geopolitical events;



impacts of international hostilities and geopolitical events;



increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our interest rate spread and net interest margin;



increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our interest rate spread and net interest margin;



the loss of key employees;



the loss of key employees;



the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and



the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and



other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).







All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company filed or will file with the SEC.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company’s operations and underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this earnings release.





All numbers included in this press release are unaudited unless otherwise noted.







Contacts:









Investor Relations







InvestorRelations@uscentury.com







Media Relations







Martha Guerra-Kattou





MGuerra@uscentury.com



























USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024













Interest income:







































Loans, including fees





$





30,245













$





26,643













Investment securities









3,024

















2,811













Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions









709

















1,433













Total interest income









33,978

















30,887















Interest expense:







































Interest-bearing checking deposits









338

















369













Savings and money market deposits









9,335

















10,394













Time deposits









3,918

















3,294













FHLB advances and other borrowings









1,272

















1,672













Total interest expense









14,863

















15,729













Net interest income before provision for credit losses









19,115

















15,158













Provision for credit losses









681

















410













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









18,434

















14,748















Non-interest income:







































Service fees









2,331

















1,651













Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net









525

















67













Other non-interest income









860

















746













Total non-interest income









3,716

















2,464















Non-interest expense:







































Salaries and employee benefits









7,636

















6,310













Occupancy









1,284

















1,314













Regulatory assessments and fees









421

















433













Consulting and legal fees









193

















592













Network and information technology services









505

















507













Other operating expense









2,013

















2,018













Total non-interest expense









12,052

















11,174













Net income before income tax expense









10,098

















6,038













Income tax expense









2,440

















1,426













Net income





$





7,658













$





4,612















Per share information:







































Net income per common share, basic





$





0.38













$





0.23













Net income per common share, diluted





$





0.38













$





0.23













Cash dividends declared





$





0.10













$





0.05















Weighted average shares outstanding:







































Common shares, basic









20,020,933

















19,633,330













Common shares, diluted









20,319,535

















19,698,258







































































USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.













SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















































































As of or For the Three Months Ended

















3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













3/31/2024













Income statement data:



































































Net interest income





$





19,115













$





19,358













$





18,109













$





17,311













$





15,158













Provision for credit losses









681

















1,030

















931

















786

















410













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









18,434

















18,328

















17,178

















16,525

















14,748













Service fees









2,331

















2,667

















2,544

















1,977

















1,651













Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net









-

















-

















-

















14

















-













Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net









525

















154

















109

















417

















67













Other income









860

















806

















785

















803

















746













Total non-interest income









3,716

















3,627

















3,438

















3,211

















2,464













Salaries and employee benefits









7,636

















7,930

















7,200

















7,353

















6,310













Occupancy









1,284

















1,337

















1,341

















1,266

















1,314













Regulatory assessments and fees









421

















405

















452

















476

















433













Consulting and legal fees









193

















552

















161

















263

















592













Network and information technology services









505

















494

















513

















479

















507













Other operating expense









2,013

















2,136

















1,787

















1,723

















2,018













Total non-interest expense









12,052

















12,854

















11,454

















11,560

















11,174













Net income before income tax expense









10,098

















9,101

















9,162

















8,176

















6,038













Income tax expense









2,440

















2,197

















2,213

















1,967

















1,426













Net income





$





7,658













$





6,904













$





6,949













$





6,209













$





4,612















Per share information:



































































Net income per common share, basic





$





0.38













$





0.35













$





0.35













$





0.32













$





0.23













Net income per common share, diluted





$





0.38













$





0.34













$





0.35













$





0.31













$





0.23













Cash dividends declared





$





0.10













$





0.05













$





0.05













$





0.05













$





0.05















Balance sheet data (at period-end):



































































Cash and cash equivalents





$





97,984













$





77,035













$





38,486













$





77,261













$





126,546













Securities available-for-sale





$





275,139













$





260,221













$





259,527













$





236,444













$





259,992













Securities held-to-maturity





$





161,790













$





164,694













$





167,001













$





169,606













$





173,038













Total securities





$





436,929













$





424,915













$





426,528













$





406,050













$





433,030













Loans held for investment



(1)







$





2,036,212













$





1,972,848













$





1,931,362













$





1,869,249













$





1,821,196













Allowance for credit losses





$





(24,740





)









$





(24,070





)









$





(23,067





)









$





(22,230





)









$





(21,454





)









Total assets





$





2,677,382













$





2,581,216













$





2,503,954













$





2,458,270













$





2,489,142













Non-interest-bearing demand deposits





$





605,489













$





575,159













$





637,313













$





579,243













$





576,626













Interest-bearing deposits





$





1,704,080













$





1,598,845













$





1,489,304













$





1,477,459













$





1,526,168













Total deposits





$





2,309,569













$





2,174,004













$





2,126,617













$





2,056,702













$





2,102,794













FHLB advances and other borrowings





$





108,000













$





163,000













$





118,000













$





162,000













$





162,000













Total liabilities





$





2,452,294













$





2,365,828













$





2,290,038













$





2,257,250













$





2,294,131













Total stockholders' equity





$





225,088













$





215,388













$





213,916













$





201,020













$





195,011















Capital ratios:





(2)



































































Leverage ratio









9.61





%













9.53





%













9.34





%













9.03





%













8.91





%









Common equity tier 1 capital









12.48





%













12.28





%













12.01





%













11.93





%













11.80





%









Tier 1 risk-based capital









12.48





%













12.28





%













12.01





%













11.93





%













11.80





%









Total risk-based capital









13.72





%













13.51





%













13.22





%













13.12





%













12.98





%









































































(1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs.









(2) Reflects the Company's regulatory capital ratios which are provided for informational purposes only; as a small bank holding company, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements. The Bank's total risk-based capital at March 31, 2025 was 13.65%.































USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.













AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED)











(Dollars in thousands)















































































As of or For the Three Months Ended

















3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













3/31/2024













Average balance sheet data:



































































Cash and cash equivalents





$





82,610













$





56,937













$





87,937













$





107,831













$





132,266













Securities available-for-sale





$





265,154













$





255,786













$





244,882













$





263,345













$





239,896













Securities held-to-maturity





$





163,510













$





165,831













$





168,632













$





171,682













$





174,142













Total securities





$





428,664













$





421,617













$





413,514













$





435,027













$





414,038













Loans held for investment



(1)







$





1,986,856













$





1,958,566













$





1,878,230













$





1,828,487













$





1,781,528













Total assets





$





2,606,593













$





2,544,592













$





2,485,434













$





2,479,222













$





2,436,103













Interest-bearing deposits





$





1,652,147













$





1,547,789













$





1,468,067













$





1,473,513













$





1,473,831













Non-interest-bearing demand deposits





$





563,040













$





590,829













$





609,456













$





610,370













$





574,760













Total deposits





$





2,215,187













$





2,138,618













$





2,077,523













$





2,083,883













$





2,048,591













FHLB advances and other borrowings





$





138,944













$





151,804













$





156,043













$





162,000













$





164,187













Total liabilities





$





2,387,088













$





2,328,877













$





2,278,793













$





2,281,467













$





2,243,011













Total stockholders' equity





$





219,505













$





215,715













$





206,641













$





197,755













$





193,092















Performance ratios:



































































Return on average assets



(2)











1.19





%













1.08





%













1.11





%













1.01





%













0.76





%









Return on average equity



(2)











14.15





%













12.73





%













13.38





%













12.63





%













9.61





%









Net interest margin



(2)











3.10





%













3.16





%













3.03





%













2.94





%













2.62





%









Non-interest income to average assets



(2)











0.58





%













0.57





%













0.55





%













0.52





%













0.41





%









Non-interest expense to average assets



(2)











1.88





%













2.01





%













1.83





%













1.88





%













1.84





%









Efficiency ratio



(3)











52.79





%













55.92





%













53.16





%













56.33





%













63.41





%











Loans by type (at period end):





(4)



































































Residential real estate





$





301,164













$





297,979













$





283,477













$





256,807













$





237,906













Commercial real estate





$





1,150,129













$





1,128,399













$





1,095,112













$





1,053,030













$





1,057,800













Commercial and industrial





$





256,326













$





258,311













$





246,539













$





248,525













$





228,045













Correspondent banks





$





103,026













$





82,438













$





103,815













$





112,510













$





100,182













Consumer and other





$





218,711













$





198,091













$





198,604













$





194,644













$





194,325















Asset quality data:



































































Allowance for credit losses to total loans









1.22





%













1.22





%













1.19





%













1.19





%













1.18





%









Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans









595





%













889





%













846





%













2,933





%













4,705





%









Total non-performing loans



(5)







$





4,156













$





2,707













$





2,725













$





758













$





456













Non-performing loans to total loans









0.20





%













0.14





%













0.14





%













0.04





%













0.03





%









Non-performing assets to total assets



(5)











0.16





%













0.10





%













0.11





%













0.03





%













0.02





%









Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans



(2)











0.00





%













(0.00





)%













(0.00





)%













(0.00





)%













(0.00





)%









Net charge-offs (recovery) of credit losses





$





2













$





(11





)









$





(6





)









$





(2





)









$





(7





)











Interest rates and yields:





(2)



































































Loans held for investment









6.17





%













6.25





%













6.32





%













6.16





%













6.01





%









Investment securities









2.81





%













2.63





%













2.61





%













2.80





%













2.69





%









Total interest-earning assets









5.51





%













5.57





%













5.61





%













5.54





%













5.34





%









Deposits



(6)











2.49





%













2.48





%













2.66





%













2.64





%













2.76





%









FHLB advances and other borrowings









3.71





%













3.81





%













4.05





%













4.03





%













4.10





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









3.37





%













3.47





%













3.79





%













3.76





%













3.86





%











Other information:



































































Full-time equivalent employees









201

















199

















198

















197

















199













































































(1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs.









(2) Annualized.









(3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.









(4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs.









(5) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same at the dates presented since there was no other real estate owned (OREO) recorded at any of the dates presented.









(6) Reflects effect of non-interest-bearing deposits.































USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.













NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED)











(Dollars in thousands)



















































































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025

















2024





















Average









Balance













Interest













Yield/Rate





(1)













Average









Balance













Interest













Yield/Rate





(1)













Assets









































































Interest-earning assets:







































































Loans held for investment



(2)







$





1,986,856









$





30,245









6.17





%









$





1,781,528









$





26,643









6.01





%









Investment securities



(3)











436,935













3,024









2.81





%













419,989













2,811









2.69





%









Other interest-earning assets









75,182













709









3.82





%













125,244













1,433









4.60





%









Total interest-earning assets









2,498,973













33,978









5.51





%













2,326,761













30,887









5.34





%









Non-interest-earning assets









107,620

































109,342





























Total assets





$





2,606,593





























$





2,436,103































Liabilities and stockholders' equity









































































Interest-bearing liabilities:







































































Interest-bearing checking deposits





$





53,611













338









2.56





%









$





53,344













369









2.78





%









Saving and money market deposits









1,199,027













9,335









3.16





%













1,097,575













10,394









3.81





%









Time deposits









399,509













3,918









3.98





%













322,912













3,294









4.10





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









1,652,147













13,591









3.34





%













1,473,831













14,057









3.84





%









FHLB advances and other borrowings









138,944













1,272









3.71





%













164,187













1,672









4.10





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









1,791,091













14,863









3.37





%













1,638,018













15,729









3.86





%









Non-interest-bearing demand deposits









563,040

































574,760





























Other non-interest-bearing liabilities









32,957

































30,233





























Total liabilities









2,387,088

































2,243,011





























Stockholders' equity









219,505

































193,092





























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





2,606,593





























$





2,436,103





























Net interest income

















$





19,115





























$





15,158

















Net interest spread



(4)































2.14





%

































1.48





%









Net interest margin



(5)































3.10





%

































2.62





%













































































(1) Annualized.









(2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.









(3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. This amount includes FHLB stock.









(4) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities.









(5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.































USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.













NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)











(Dollars in thousands)















































































As of or For the Three Months Ended

















3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













3/31/2024













Pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income:





(1)



































































Net income





$





7,658













$





6,904













$





6,949













$





6,209













$





4,612













Plus: Provision for income taxes









2,440

















2,197

















2,213

















1,967

















1,426













Plus: Provision for credit losses









681

















1,030

















931

















786

















410













PTPP income





$





10,779













$





10,131













$





10,093













$





8,962













$





6,448















































































PTPP return on average assets:





(1)



































































PTPP income





$





10,779













$





10,131













$





10,093













$





8,962













$





6,448













Average assets





$





2,606,593













$





2,544,592













$





2,485,434













$





2,479,222













$





2,436,103













PTPP return on average assets



(2)











1.68





%













1.58





%













1.62





%













1.45





%













1.06





%











































































Operating net income:





(1)



































































Net income





$





7,658













$





6,904













$





6,949













$





6,209













$





4,612













Less: Net gains on sale of securities









-

















-

















-

















14

















-













Less: Tax effect on sale of securities









-

















-

















-

















(4





)













-













Operating net income





$





7,658













$





6,904













$





6,949













$





6,199













$





4,612















































































Operating PTPP income:





(1)



































































PTPP income





$





10,779













$





10,131













$





10,093













$





8,962













$





6,448













Less: Net gains on sale of securities









-

















-

















-

















14

















-













Operating PTPP income





$





10,779













$





10,131













$





10,093













$





8,948













$





6,448















































































Operating PTPP return on average assets:





(1)



































































Operating PTPP income





$





10,779













$





10,131













$





10,093













$





8,948













$





6,448













Average assets





$





2,606,593













$





2,544,592













$





2,485,434













$





2,479,222













$





2,436,103













Operating PTPP return on average assets



(2)











1.68





%













1.58





%













1.62





%













1.45





%













1.06





%











































































Operating return on average assets:





(1)



































































Operating net income





$





7,658













$





6,904













$





6,949













$





6,199













$





4,612













Average assets





$





2,606,593













$





2,544,592













$





2,485,434













$





2,479,222













$





2,436,103













Operating return on average assets



(2)











1.19





%













1.08





%













1.11





%













1.01





%













0.76





%











































































Operating return on average equity:





(1)



































































Operating net income





$





7,658













$





6,904













$





6,949













$





6,199













$





4,612













Average equity





$





219,505













$





215,715













$





206,641













$





197,755













$





193,092













Operating return on average equity



(2)











14.15





%













12.73





%













13.38





%













12.61





%













9.61





%











































































Operating Revenue:





(1)



































































Net interest income





$





19,115













$





19,358













$





18,109













$





17,311













$





15,158













Non-interest income









3,716

















3,627

















3,438

















3,211

















2,464













Less: Net gains on sale of securities









-

















-

















-

















14

















-













Operating revenue





$





22,831













$





22,985













$





21,547













$





20,508













$





17,622















































































Operating Efficiency Ratio:





(1)



































































Total non-interest expense





$





12,052













$





12,854













$





11,454













$





11,560













$





11,174













Operating revenue





$





22,831













$





22,985













$





21,547













$





20,508













$





17,622













Operating efficiency ratio









52.79





%













55.92





%













53.16





%













56.37





%













63.41





%









































































(1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company.









(2) Annualized.































USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.













NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















































































As of or For the Three Months Ended

















3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













3/31/2024













Tangible book value per common share (at period-end):





(1)



































































Total stockholders' equity





$





225,088













$





215,388













$





213,916













$





201,020













$





195,011













Less: Intangible assets









-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Tangible stockholders' equity





$





225,088













$





215,388













$





213,916













$





201,020













$





195,011















Total shares issued and outstanding (at period-end):



































































Total common shares issued and outstanding









20,048,385

















19,924,632

















19,620,632

















19,630,632

















19,650,463













Tangible book value per common share



(2)







$





11.23













$





10.81













$





10.90













$





10.24













$





9.92















































































Operating diluted net income per common share:





(1)



































































Operating net income





$





7,658













$





6,904













$





6,949













$





6,199













$





4,612













Total weighted average diluted shares of common stock









20,319,535

















20,183,731

















19,825,211

















19,717,167

















19,698,258













Operating diluted net income per common share:





$





0.38













$





0.34













$





0.35













$





0.31













$





0.23















































































Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets





(1)



































































Tangible stockholders' equity





$





225,088













$





215,388













$





213,916













$





201,020













$





195,011













Tangible total assets



(3)







$





2,677,382













$





2,581,216













$





2,503,954













$





2,458,270













$





2,489,142













Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets









8.41





%













8.34





%













8.54





%













8.18





%













7.83





%









































































(1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company.









(2) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.









(3) Since the Company has no intangible assets, tangible total assets is the same amount as total assets calculated under GAAP.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.