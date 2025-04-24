Stocks
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Income of $7.7 Million for Q1 2025

April 24, 2025 — 04:44 pm EDT

USCB Financial Holdings reports record Q1 2025 net income of $7.7 million, driven by loan and deposit growth.

Quiver AI Summary

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. announced a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $7.7 million or $0.38 per fully diluted share, up from $4.6 million or $0.23 per share in the same quarter of 2024. The company achieved annualized returns on average assets of 1.19% and on average stockholders’ equity of 14.15%, demonstrating improvements in profitability and operational efficiency, as reflected by a decrease in the efficiency ratio from 63.41% to 52.79%. Total assets increased by 7.6% to $2.7 billion, with significant growth in loans and deposits of 11.8% and 9.8%, respectively. The company also maintained a robust asset quality, with an increase in the allowance for credit losses and a stable ratio of non-performing loans. Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share was declared for shareholders.

Potential Positives

  • USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. reported a record net income of $7.7 million, or $0.38 per fully diluted share, representing a significant increase compared to $4.6 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share, from the same period in 2024.
  • The annualized return on average assets rose to 1.19%, up from 0.76% in the first quarter of 2024, indicating improved profitability.
  • Total assets increased by 7.6% to $2.7 billion, driven by strong loan and deposit growth.
  • The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite record earnings, the Company reported a significant increase in non-performing loans, rising to $4.2 million or 0.20% of total loans, compared to $456 thousand or 0.03% in the prior year, indicating potential asset quality concerns.
  • The increase in the allowance for credit losses from $21.5 million to $24.7 million suggests a growing perception of risk associated with the Company's loan portfolio.
  • Accumulated comprehensive losses of $41.1 million at March 31, 2025 negatively impacted tangible book value per share, indicating financial distress that could deter investors.

FAQ

What was USCB Financial Holdings' net income for Q1 2025?

USCB Financial Holdings reported a net income of $7.7 million or $0.38 per fully diluted share for Q1 2025.

How does Q1 2025 performance compare to Q1 2024?

The net income increased from $4.6 million in Q1 2024 to $7.7 million in Q1 2025, reflecting strong growth.

What was the annualized return on average assets for USCB in Q1 2025?

The annualized return on average assets was 1.19%, a significant increase compared to 0.76% in Q1 2024.

How did USCB's total loans change from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025?

Total loans increased by $215 million or 11.8% from $1.8 billion in Q1 2024 to $2.0 billion in Q1 2025.

When will USCB Financial Holdings hold itsearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for April 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$USCB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $USCB stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$USCB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $USCB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $USCB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $USCB forecast page.

Full Release



MIAMI, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB)

, the holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $7.7 million or $0.38 per fully diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with net income of $4.6 million or $0.23 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2024.



“We are proud to report a record quarter, highlighted by fully diluted EPS of $0.38. This performance reflects solid execution across all of our strategic priorities including annualized double-digit loan and deposit growth, maintaining disciplined pricing, clean asset quality, and strong cost controls. Our return on average assets was 1.19%, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2021,” said Luis de la Aguilera. Chairman, President and CEO. “Our continued focus on asset quality, profitability, and growing the Bank in a safe and sound manner has positioned the Company well to navigate the current challenging market and economic environment with confidence and resilience.”



Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated at or for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to at or for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and annualized where appropriate.




Profitability




  • Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 1.19% compared to 0.76% for the first quarter of 2024.






  • Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 14.15% compared to 9.61% for the first quarter of 2024.






  • The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 52.79% compared to 63.41% for the first quarter of 2024.






  • Net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 3.10% compared to 2.62% for the first quarter of 2024.






  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $19.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $4.0 million or 26.1% compared to $15.2 million for the same period in 2024.






Balance Sheet




  • Total assets were $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $188.2 million or 7.6% from $2.5 billion at March 31, 2024.






  • Total loans held for investment were $2.0 billion at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $215.0 million or 11.8% from $1.8 billion at March 31, 2024.






  • Total deposits were $2.3 billion at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $206.8 million or 9.8% from $2.1 billion at March 31, 2024.






  • Total stockholders’ equity was $225.1 million at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $30.1 million or 15.4% from $195.0 million at March 31, 2024. Total stockholders’ equity included accumulated comprehensive loss of $41.1 million at March 31, 2025 compared to accumulated comprehensive loss of $45.4 million at March 31, 2024.






Asset Quality




  • The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased by $3.3 million to $24.7 million at March 31, 2025 from $21.5 million at March 31, 2024.






  • The ACL represented 1.22% of total loans at March 31, 2025 and 1.18% at March 31, 2024.






  • The provision for credit loss was $681 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $271 thousand compared to $410 thousand for the same period in 2024.






  • The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.20% at March 31, 2025 and 0.03% at March 31, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $4.2 million at March 31, 2025 and $456 thousand at March 31, 2024.






N


on-interest Income and Non-interest Expense




  • Non-interest income was $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.3 million or 50.8% compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2024.






  • Non-interest expense was $12.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $0.9 million or 7.9% compared to $11.2 million for the same period in 2024.






Capital




  • On April 21, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 5, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2025.






  • As of March 31, 2025, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 13.72% and 13.65%, respectively.






  • Tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP measure) was $11.23 at March 31, 2025, representing increase of $0.42 or 3.9% from $10.81 at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, tangible book value per common share was negatively affected by ($2.05) per share due to an accumulated comprehensive loss of $41.1 million mostly due to changes in the market value of the Company’s available for sale securities. At December 31, 2024, tangible book value per common share was negatively affected by ($2.24) per share due to an accumulated comprehensive loss of $44.5 million.






Conference Call and Webcast



The Company will host a conference call on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. To access the conference call, dial (833) 816-1416 (U.S. toll-free) and ask to join the USCB Financial Holdings Call.



Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.uscentury.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.




About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.



USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the State of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information about us or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.




Forwa


rd-Looking Statements



This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature and are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “aim,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “continue,” and “intend,”, the negative of these terms, as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on our results of operations and financial condition from expected or potential developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth and balance sheet restructuring.



These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:




  • the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;


  • our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;


  • the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;


  • the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control procedures and processes;


  • our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;


  • adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry;


  • deposit attrition and the level of our uninsured deposits;


  • legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the on-going effects of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;


  • the lack of a significantly diversified loan portfolio and the concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate, in particular, commercial real estate;


  • the effects of climate change;


  • the concentration of ownership of our common stock;


  • fluctuations in the price of our common stock;


  • our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;


  • inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, and market and monetary fluctuations;


  • the effects of potential new or increased tariffs and trade restrictions


  • impacts of international hostilities and geopolitical events;


  • increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our interest rate spread and net interest margin;


  • the loss of key employees;


  • the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and


  • other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).



All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance  that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company filed or will file with the SEC.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company’s operations and underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this earnings release.



All numbers included in this press release are unaudited unless otherwise noted.




Contacts:




Investor Relations



InvestorRelations@uscentury.com




Media Relations



Martha Guerra-Kattou


MGuerra@uscentury.com


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended March 31,



2025


2024


Interest income:







Loans, including fees
$
30,245


$
26,643

Investment securities

3,024



2,811

Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions

709



1,433

Total interest income

33,978



30,887


Interest expense:







Interest-bearing checking deposits

338



369

Savings and money market deposits

9,335



10,394

Time deposits

3,918



3,294

FHLB advances and other borrowings

1,272



1,672

Total interest expense

14,863



15,729

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

19,115



15,158

Provision for credit losses

681



410

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

18,434



14,748


Non-interest income:







Service fees

2,331



1,651

Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net

525



67

Other non-interest income

860



746

Total non-interest income

3,716



2,464


Non-interest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

7,636



6,310

Occupancy

1,284



1,314

Regulatory assessments and fees

421



433

Consulting and legal fees

193



592

Network and information technology services

505



507

Other operating expense

2,013



2,018

Total non-interest expense

12,052



11,174

Net income before income tax expense

10,098



6,038

Income tax expense

2,440



1,426

Net income
$
7,658


$
4,612


Per share information:







Net income per common share, basic
$
0.38


$
0.23

Net income per common share, diluted
$
0.38


$
0.23

Cash dividends declared
$
0.10


$
0.05


Weighted average shares outstanding:







Common shares, basic

20,020,933



19,633,330

Common shares, diluted

20,319,535



19,698,258





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


















As of or For the Three Months Ended



3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


Income statement data:














Net interest income
$
19,115


$
19,358


$
18,109


$
17,311


$
15,158

Provision for credit losses

681



1,030



931



786



410

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

18,434



18,328



17,178



16,525



14,748

Service fees

2,331



2,667



2,544



1,977



1,651

Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net

-



-



-



14



-

Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net

525



154



109



417



67

Other income

860



806



785



803



746

Total non-interest income

3,716



3,627



3,438



3,211



2,464

Salaries and employee benefits

7,636



7,930



7,200



7,353



6,310

Occupancy

1,284



1,337



1,341



1,266



1,314

Regulatory assessments and fees

421



405



452



476



433

Consulting and legal fees

193



552



161



263



592

Network and information technology services

505



494



513



479



507

Other operating expense

2,013



2,136



1,787



1,723



2,018

Total non-interest expense

12,052



12,854



11,454



11,560



11,174

Net income before income tax expense

10,098



9,101



9,162



8,176



6,038

Income tax expense

2,440



2,197



2,213



1,967



1,426

Net income
$
7,658


$
6,904


$
6,949


$
6,209


$
4,612


Per share information:














Net income per common share, basic
$
0.38


$
0.35


$
0.35


$
0.32


$
0.23

Net income per common share, diluted
$
0.38


$
0.34


$
0.35


$
0.31


$
0.23

Cash dividends declared
$
0.10


$
0.05


$
0.05


$
0.05


$
0.05


Balance sheet data (at period-end):














Cash and cash equivalents
$
97,984


$
77,035


$
38,486


$
77,261


$
126,546

Securities available-for-sale
$
275,139


$
260,221


$
259,527


$
236,444


$
259,992

Securities held-to-maturity
$
161,790


$
164,694


$
167,001


$
169,606


$
173,038

Total securities
$
436,929


$
424,915


$
426,528


$
406,050


$
433,030

Loans held for investment

(1)
$
2,036,212


$
1,972,848


$
1,931,362


$
1,869,249


$
1,821,196

Allowance for credit losses
$
(24,740
)

$
(24,070
)

$
(23,067
)

$
(22,230
)

$
(21,454
)

Total assets
$
2,677,382


$
2,581,216


$
2,503,954


$
2,458,270


$
2,489,142

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
605,489


$
575,159


$
637,313


$
579,243


$
576,626

Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,704,080


$
1,598,845


$
1,489,304


$
1,477,459


$
1,526,168

Total deposits
$
2,309,569


$
2,174,004


$
2,126,617


$
2,056,702


$
2,102,794

FHLB advances and other borrowings
$
108,000


$
163,000


$
118,000


$
162,000


$
162,000

Total liabilities
$
2,452,294


$
2,365,828


$
2,290,038


$
2,257,250


$
2,294,131

Total stockholders' equity
$
225,088


$
215,388


$
213,916


$
201,020


$
195,011


Capital ratios:


(2)














Leverage ratio

9.61
%


9.53
%


9.34
%


9.03
%


8.91
%

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.48
%


12.28
%


12.01
%


11.93
%


11.80
%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.48
%


12.28
%


12.01
%


11.93
%


11.80
%

Total risk-based capital

13.72
%


13.51
%


13.22
%


13.12
%


12.98
%
















(1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs.

(2) Reflects the Company's regulatory capital ratios which are provided for informational purposes only; as a small bank holding company, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements. The Bank's total risk-based capital at March 31, 2025 was 13.65%.













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.


AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


















As of or For the Three Months Ended



3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


Average balance sheet data:














Cash and cash equivalents
$
82,610


$
56,937


$
87,937


$
107,831


$
132,266

Securities available-for-sale
$
265,154


$
255,786


$
244,882


$
263,345


$
239,896

Securities held-to-maturity
$
163,510


$
165,831


$
168,632


$
171,682


$
174,142

Total securities
$
428,664


$
421,617


$
413,514


$
435,027


$
414,038

Loans held for investment

(1)
$
1,986,856


$
1,958,566


$
1,878,230


$
1,828,487


$
1,781,528

Total assets
$
2,606,593


$
2,544,592


$
2,485,434


$
2,479,222


$
2,436,103

Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,652,147


$
1,547,789


$
1,468,067


$
1,473,513


$
1,473,831

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
563,040


$
590,829


$
609,456


$
610,370


$
574,760

Total deposits
$
2,215,187


$
2,138,618


$
2,077,523


$
2,083,883


$
2,048,591

FHLB advances and other borrowings
$
138,944


$
151,804


$
156,043


$
162,000


$
164,187

Total liabilities
$
2,387,088


$
2,328,877


$
2,278,793


$
2,281,467


$
2,243,011

Total stockholders' equity
$
219,505


$
215,715


$
206,641


$
197,755


$
193,092


Performance ratios:














Return on average assets

(2)

1.19
%


1.08
%


1.11
%


1.01
%


0.76
%

Return on average equity

(2)

14.15
%


12.73
%


13.38
%


12.63
%


9.61
%

Net interest margin

(2)

3.10
%


3.16
%


3.03
%


2.94
%


2.62
%

Non-interest income to average assets

(2)

0.58
%


0.57
%


0.55
%


0.52
%


0.41
%

Non-interest expense to average assets

(2)

1.88
%


2.01
%


1.83
%


1.88
%


1.84
%

Efficiency ratio

(3)

52.79
%


55.92
%


53.16
%


56.33
%


63.41
%


Loans by type (at period end):


(4)














Residential real estate
$
301,164


$
297,979


$
283,477


$
256,807


$
237,906

Commercial real estate
$
1,150,129


$
1,128,399


$
1,095,112


$
1,053,030


$
1,057,800

Commercial and industrial
$
256,326


$
258,311


$
246,539


$
248,525


$
228,045

Correspondent banks
$
103,026


$
82,438


$
103,815


$
112,510


$
100,182

Consumer and other
$
218,711


$
198,091


$
198,604


$
194,644


$
194,325


Asset quality data:














Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.22
%


1.22
%


1.19
%


1.19
%


1.18
%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

595
%


889
%


846
%


2,933
%


4,705
%

Total non-performing loans

(5)
$
4,156


$
2,707


$
2,725


$
758


$
456

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.20
%


0.14
%


0.14
%


0.04
%


0.03
%

Non-performing assets to total assets

(5)

0.16
%


0.10
%


0.11
%


0.03
%


0.02
%

Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans

(2)

0.00
%


(0.00
)%


(0.00
)%


(0.00
)%


(0.00
)%

Net charge-offs (recovery) of credit losses
$
2


$
(11
)

$
(6
)

$
(2
)

$
(7
)


Interest rates and yields:


(2)














Loans held for investment

6.17
%


6.25
%


6.32
%


6.16
%


6.01
%

Investment securities

2.81
%


2.63
%


2.61
%


2.80
%


2.69
%

Total interest-earning assets

5.51
%


5.57
%


5.61
%


5.54
%


5.34
%

Deposits

(6)

2.49
%


2.48
%


2.66
%


2.64
%


2.76
%

FHLB advances and other borrowings

3.71
%


3.81
%


4.05
%


4.03
%


4.10
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3.37
%


3.47
%


3.79
%


3.76
%


3.86
%


Other information:














Full-time equivalent employees

201



199



198



197



199
















(1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs.

(2) Annualized.

(3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.

(4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs.

(5) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same at the dates presented since there was no other real estate owned (OREO) recorded at any of the dates presented.

(6) Reflects effect of non-interest-bearing deposits.










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.


NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



















Three Months Ended March 31,



2025



2024



Average




Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


(1)


Average




Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


(1)


Assets
















Interest-earning assets:















Loans held for investment

(2)
$
1,986,856

$
30,245

6.17
%

$
1,781,528

$
26,643

6.01
%

Investment securities

(3)

436,935


3,024

2.81
%


419,989


2,811

2.69
%

Other interest-earning assets

75,182


709

3.82
%


125,244


1,433

4.60
%

Total interest-earning assets

2,498,973


33,978

5.51
%


2,326,761


30,887

5.34
%

Non-interest-earning assets

107,620







109,342





Total assets
$
2,606,593






$
2,436,103






Liabilities and stockholders' equity
















Interest-bearing liabilities:















Interest-bearing checking deposits
$
53,611


338

2.56
%

$
53,344


369

2.78
%

Saving and money market deposits

1,199,027


9,335

3.16
%


1,097,575


10,394

3.81
%

Time deposits

399,509


3,918

3.98
%


322,912


3,294

4.10
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,652,147


13,591

3.34
%


1,473,831


14,057

3.84
%

FHLB advances and other borrowings

138,944


1,272

3.71
%


164,187


1,672

4.10
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,791,091


14,863

3.37
%


1,638,018


15,729

3.86
%

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

563,040







574,760





Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

32,957







30,233





Total liabilities

2,387,088







2,243,011





Stockholders' equity

219,505







193,092





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,606,593






$
2,436,103





Net interest income



$
19,115






$
15,158


Net interest spread

(4)






2.14
%







1.48
%

Net interest margin

(5)






3.10
%







2.62
%

















(1) Annualized.

(2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

(3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. This amount includes FHLB stock.

(4) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


















As of or For the Three Months Ended



3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


Pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income:


(1)














Net income
$
7,658


$
6,904


$
6,949


$
6,209


$
4,612

Plus: Provision for income taxes

2,440



2,197



2,213



1,967



1,426

Plus: Provision for credit losses

681



1,030



931



786



410

PTPP income
$
10,779


$
10,131


$
10,093


$
8,962


$
6,448

















PTPP return on average assets:


(1)














PTPP income
$
10,779


$
10,131


$
10,093


$
8,962


$
6,448

Average assets
$
2,606,593


$
2,544,592


$
2,485,434


$
2,479,222


$
2,436,103

PTPP return on average assets

(2)

1.68
%


1.58
%


1.62
%


1.45
%


1.06
%

















Operating net income:


(1)














Net income
$
7,658


$
6,904


$
6,949


$
6,209


$
4,612

Less: Net gains on sale of securities

-



-



-



14



-

Less: Tax effect on sale of securities

-



-



-



(4
)


-

Operating net income
$
7,658


$
6,904


$
6,949


$
6,199


$
4,612

















Operating PTPP income:


(1)














PTPP income
$
10,779


$
10,131


$
10,093


$
8,962


$
6,448

Less: Net gains on sale of securities

-



-



-



14



-

Operating PTPP income
$
10,779


$
10,131


$
10,093


$
8,948


$
6,448

















Operating PTPP return on average assets:


(1)














Operating PTPP income
$
10,779


$
10,131


$
10,093


$
8,948


$
6,448

Average assets
$
2,606,593


$
2,544,592


$
2,485,434


$
2,479,222


$
2,436,103

Operating PTPP return on average assets

(2)

1.68
%


1.58
%


1.62
%


1.45
%


1.06
%

















Operating return on average assets:


(1)














Operating net income
$
7,658


$
6,904


$
6,949


$
6,199


$
4,612

Average assets
$
2,606,593


$
2,544,592


$
2,485,434


$
2,479,222


$
2,436,103

Operating return on average assets

(2)

1.19
%


1.08
%


1.11
%


1.01
%


0.76
%

















Operating return on average equity:


(1)














Operating net income
$
7,658


$
6,904


$
6,949


$
6,199


$
4,612

Average equity
$
219,505


$
215,715


$
206,641


$
197,755


$
193,092

Operating return on average equity

(2)

14.15
%


12.73
%


13.38
%


12.61
%


9.61
%

















Operating Revenue:


(1)














Net interest income
$
19,115


$
19,358


$
18,109


$
17,311


$
15,158

Non-interest income

3,716



3,627



3,438



3,211



2,464

Less: Net gains on sale of securities

-



-



-



14



-

Operating revenue
$
22,831


$
22,985


$
21,547


$
20,508


$
17,622

















Operating Efficiency Ratio:


(1)














Total non-interest expense
$
12,052


$
12,854


$
11,454


$
11,560


$
11,174

Operating revenue
$
22,831


$
22,985


$
21,547


$
20,508


$
17,622

Operating efficiency ratio

52.79
%


55.92
%


53.16
%


56.37
%


63.41
%
















(1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company.

(2) Annualized.





































































































































































































































































































































































































































USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


















As of or For the Three Months Ended



3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


Tangible book value per common share (at period-end):


(1)














Total stockholders' equity
$
225,088


$
215,388


$
213,916


$
201,020


$
195,011

Less: Intangible assets

-



-



-



-



-

Tangible stockholders' equity
$
225,088


$
215,388


$
213,916


$
201,020


$
195,011


Total shares issued and outstanding (at period-end):














Total common shares issued and outstanding

20,048,385



19,924,632



19,620,632



19,630,632



19,650,463

Tangible book value per common share

(2)
$
11.23


$
10.81


$
10.90


$
10.24


$
9.92

















Operating diluted net income per common share:


(1)














Operating net income
$
7,658


$
6,904


$
6,949


$
6,199


$
4,612

Total weighted average diluted shares of common stock

20,319,535



20,183,731



19,825,211



19,717,167



19,698,258

Operating diluted net income per common share:
$
0.38


$
0.34


$
0.35


$
0.31


$
0.23

















Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets


(1)














Tangible stockholders' equity
$
225,088


$
215,388


$
213,916


$
201,020


$
195,011

Tangible total assets

(3)
$
2,677,382


$
2,581,216


$
2,503,954


$
2,458,270


$
2,489,142

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets

8.41
%


8.34
%


8.54
%


8.18
%


7.83
%
















(1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company.

(2) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

(3) Since the Company has no intangible assets, tangible total assets is the same amount as total assets calculated under GAAP.





