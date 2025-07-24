USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports $8.1 Million Net Income for Q2 2025, Reflecting Growth in Profitability and Assets

USCB Financial Holdings reported record quarterly net income of $8.1 million for Q2 2025, reflecting significant growth.

Quiver AI Summary

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. announced a net income of $8.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, marking an increase from $6.2 million or $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year. Chairman and CEO Luis de la Aguilera highlighted the company's record profitability ratios and noted that the net interest margin increased to 3.28% due to strong loan growth and disciplined deposit pricing. Total assets rose by 10.6% to $2.7 billion, while total loans increased by 13.1% to $2.1 billion. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on September 5, 2025. Overall, the company showcased solid financial growth with improvements in profitability and asset quality, despite a slight uptick in non-performing loans.

Potential Positives

USCB Financial Holdings reported a net income of $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, demonstrating a 30.6% increase compared to $6.2 million in the same quarter of 2024.

The company achieved a record net interest margin (NIM) of 3.28%, up from 2.94% a year prior, reflecting strong loan growth and disciplined deposit pricing.

Total assets grew to $2.7 billion, marking an increase of 10.6% from the previous year, which indicates robust financial growth and stability.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, highlighting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting a net income increase, the provision for credit losses rose to $1.0 million, indicating potential concerns about asset quality and credit risk management.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans increased from 0.04% in 2024 to 0.06% in 2025, suggesting a decline in asset quality.

Tangible book value per common share is negatively affected by an accumulated comprehensive loss of $41.8 million, indicating vulnerability to market fluctuations and potential investor concern.

FAQ

What financial results did USCB Financial Holdings report for Q2 2025?

USCB Financial Holdings reported a net income of $8.1 million, or $0.40 per share, for Q2 2025.

How did the net interest margin change year-over-year?

The net interest margin increased to 3.28% in Q2 2025 from 2.94% in Q2 2024.

What was the total asset value for USCB Financial Holdings?

Total assets reached $2.7 billion as of June 30, 2025, a 10.6% increase from the previous year.

What dividend was declared for shareholders by USCB Financial Holdings?

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share was declared, payable on September 5, 2025.

When will USCB Financial Holdings host its financial results conference call?

The conference call will take place on July 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$USCB Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $USCB Data Alerts

$USCB insiders have traded $USCB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LA AGUILERA LUIS DE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $502,200.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$USCB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $USCB stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$USCB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $USCB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $USCB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $USCB forecast page.

Full Release



MIAMI, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB)



, the holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $8.1 million or $0.40 per fully diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared with net income of $6.2 million or $0.31 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2024.





“We are proud to report another consecutive record quarter, with continued improvement in our profitability ratios reflecting the strength of our core operations,” said Luis de la Aguilera, Chairman, President and CEO. “This quarter, NIM reached 3.28%, driven by healthy loan growth and disciplined deposit pricing. We remain focused on sustaining this momentum while prudently managing risk and capital allocation to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”





Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated at or for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to at or for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and annualized where appropriate.







Profitability









Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 1.22% compared to 1.01% for the second quarter of 2024.











Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 1.22% compared to 1.01% for the second quarter of 2024.



Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 14.29% compared to 12.63% for the second quarter of 2024.











Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 14.29% compared to 12.63% for the second quarter of 2024.



The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 51.77% compared to 56.33% for the second quarter of 2024.











The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 51.77% compared to 56.33% for the second quarter of 2024.



Net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 3.28% compared to 2.94% for the second quarter of 2024.











Net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 3.28% compared to 2.94% for the second quarter of 2024.



Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $21.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $3.7 million or 21.5% compared to $17.3 million for the same period in 2024.













Balance Sheet









Total assets were $2.7 billion at June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $261.2 million or 10.6% from $2.5 billion at June 30, 2024.











Total assets were $2.7 billion at June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $261.2 million or 10.6% from $2.5 billion at June 30, 2024.



Total loans held for investment were $2.1 billion at June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $244.1 million or 13.1% from $1.9 billion at June 30, 2024.











Total loans held for investment were $2.1 billion at June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $244.1 million or 13.1% from $1.9 billion at June 30, 2024.



Total deposits were $2.3 billion at June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $279.0 million or 13.6% from $2.1 billion at June 30, 2024.











Total deposits were $2.3 billion at June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $279.0 million or 13.6% from $2.1 billion at June 30, 2024.



Total stockholders’ equity was $231.6 million at June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $30.6 million or 15.2% from $201.0 million at June 30, 2024. Total stockholders’ equity included accumulated comprehensive loss of $41.8 million at June 30, 2025 compared to accumulated comprehensive loss of $44.7 million at June 30, 2024.













Asset Quality









The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased by $2.7 million to $24.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $22.2 million at June 30, 2024.











The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased by $2.7 million to $24.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $22.2 million at June 30, 2024.



The ACL represented 1.18% of total loans at June 30, 2025 and 1.19% at June 30, 2024.











The ACL represented 1.18% of total loans at June 30, 2025 and 1.19% at June 30, 2024.



The provision for credit loss was $1.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $245 thousand compared to $786 thousand for the same period in 2024.











The provision for credit loss was $1.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $245 thousand compared to $786 thousand for the same period in 2024.



The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.06% at June 30, 2025 and 0.04% at June 30, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $1.4 million at June 30, 2025 and $758 thousand at June 30, 2024.













N





on-interest Income and Non-interest Expense









Non-interest income was $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $159 thousand or 5.0% compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2024.











Non-interest income was $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $159 thousand or 5.0% compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2024.



Non-interest expense was $12.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.1 million or 9.3% compared to $11.6 million for the same period in 2024.













Capital









On July 21, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 5, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025.











On July 21, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 5, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025.



As of June 30, 2025, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 13.73% and 13.67%, respectively, well in excess of regulatory requirements.











As of June 30, 2025, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 13.73% and 13.67%, respectively, well in excess of regulatory requirements.



Tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP measure) was $11.53 at June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $0.30 or 10.7% annualized from $11.23 at March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, tangible book value per common share was negatively affected by ($2.08) per share due to an accumulated comprehensive loss of $41.8 million mostly due to changes in the market value of the Company’s available for sale securities. At March 31, 2025, tangible book value per common share was negatively affected by ($2.05) per share due to an accumulated comprehensive loss of $41.1 million.













Conference Call and Webcast







The Company will host a conference call on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. To access the conference call, dial (833) 816-1416 (U.S. toll-free) and ask to join the USCB Financial Holdings Call.





Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at



www.uscentury.com



. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.







About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.







USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the State of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information about us or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit



www.uscentury.com



.







Forwa





rd-Looking Statements







This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature and are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “aim,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “continue,” and “intend,”, the negative of these terms, as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on our results of operations and financial condition from expected or potential developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth and balance sheet restructuring.





These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:







the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;



the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;



our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;



our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;



the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;



the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;



the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control procedures and processes;



the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control procedures and processes;



our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;



our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;



adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry;



adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry;



deposit attrition and the level of our uninsured deposits;



deposit attrition and the level of our uninsured deposits;



legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the on-going effects of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;



legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the on-going effects of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;



the lack of a significantly diversified loan portfolio and our concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate, in particular, commercial real estate;



the lack of a significantly diversified loan portfolio and our concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate, in particular, commercial real estate;



the effects of climate change;



the effects of climate change;



the concentration of ownership of our common stock;



the concentration of ownership of our common stock;



fluctuations in the price of our common stock;



fluctuations in the price of our common stock;



our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;



our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;



inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, and market and monetary fluctuations;



inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, and market and monetary fluctuations;



the effects of potential new or increased tariffs and trade restrictions;



the effects of potential new or increased tariffs and trade restrictions;



the impact of international hostilities and geopolitical events;



the impact of international hostilities and geopolitical events;



increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our interest rate spread and net interest margin;



increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our interest rate spread and net interest margin;



the loss of key employees;



the loss of key employees;



the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and



the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and



other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).







All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company filed or will file with the SEC.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company’s operations and underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this earnings release.





All numbers included in this press release are unaudited unless otherwise noted.







Contacts:









Investor Relations









InvestorRelations@uscentury.com









Media Relations







Martha Guerra-Kattou







MGuerra@uscentury.com













USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



































































Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025













2024













2025













2024













Interest income:























































Loans, including fees





$





31,946









$





28,017









$





62,191









$





54,660









Investment securities









3,432













3,069













6,456













5,880









Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions









776













1,531













1,485













2,964









Total interest income









36,154













32,617













70,132













63,504











Interest expense:























































Interest-bearing checking deposits









285













391













623













760









Savings and money market deposits









9,410













10,071













18,745













20,465









Time deposits









4,343













3,222













8,261













6,516









FHLB advances and other borrowings









1,082













1,622













2,354













3,294









Total interest expense









15,120













15,306













29,983













31,035









Net interest income before provision for credit losses









21,034













17,311













40,149













32,469









Provision for credit losses









1,031













786













1,712













1,196









Net interest income after provision for credit losses









20,003













16,525













38,437













31,273











Non-interest income:























































Service fees









2,402













1,977













4,733













3,628









Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net









-













14













-













14









Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net









151













417













676













484









Other non-interest income









817













803













1,677













1,549









Total non-interest income









3,370













3,211













7,086













5,675











Non-interest expense:























































Salaries and employee benefits









7,954













7,353













15,590













13,663









Occupancy









1,337













1,266













2,621













2,580









Regulatory assessments and fees









396













476













817













909









Consulting and legal fees









263













263













456













855









Network and information technology services









564













479













1,069













986









Other operating expense









2,120













1,723













4,133













3,741









Total non-interest expense









12,634













11,560













24,686













22,734









Net income before income tax expense









10,739













8,176













20,837













14,214









Income tax expense









2,599













1,967













5,039













3,393









Net income





$





8,140









$





6,209









$





15,798









$





10,821











Per share information:























































Net income per common share, basic





$





0.41









$





0.32









$





0.79









$





0.55









Net income per common share, diluted





$





0.40









$





0.31









$





0.78









$





0.55









Cash dividends declared





$





0.10









$





0.05









$





0.20









$





0.10











Weighted average shares outstanding:























































Common shares, basic









20,059,264













19,650,681













20,040,205













19,642,006









Common shares, diluted









20,295,794













19,717,167













20,299,585













19,707,561



















































































USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.













SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















































































As of or For the Three Months Ended

















6/30/2025













3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













Income statement data:



































































Net interest income before provision for credit losses





$





21,034













$





19,115













$





19,358













$





18,109













$





17,311













Provision for credit losses









1,031

















681

















1,030

















931

















786













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









20,003

















18,434

















18,328

















17,178

















16,525













Service fees









2,402

















2,331

















2,667

















2,544

















1,977













Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net









-

















-

















-

















-

















14













Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net









151

















525

















154

















109

















417













Other non-interest income









817

















860

















806

















785

















803













Total non-interest income









3,370

















3,716

















3,627

















3,438

















3,211













Salaries and employee benefits









7,954

















7,636

















7,930

















7,200

















7,353













Occupancy









1,337

















1,284

















1,337

















1,341

















1,266













Regulatory assessments and fees









396

















421

















405

















452

















476













Consulting and legal fees









263

















193

















552

















161

















263













Network and information technology services









564

















505

















494

















513

















479













Other operating expense









2,120

















2,013

















2,136

















1,787

















1,723













Total non-interest expense









12,634

















12,052

















12,854

















11,454

















11,560













Net income before income tax expense









10,739

















10,098

















9,101

















9,162

















8,176













Income tax expense









2,599

















2,440

















2,197

















2,213

















1,967













Net income





$





8,140













$





7,658













$





6,904













$





6,949













$





6,209















Per share information:



































































Net income per common share, basic





$





0.41













$





0.38













$





0.35













$





0.35













$





0.32













Net income per common share, diluted





$





0.40













$





0.38













$





0.34













$





0.35













$





0.31













Cash dividends declared





$





0.10













$





0.10













$





0.05













$





0.05













$





0.05















Balance sheet data (at period-end):



































































Cash and cash equivalents





$





54,819













$





97,984













$





77,035













$





38,486













$





77,261













Securities available-for-sale





$





285,382













$





275,139













$





260,221













$





259,527













$





236,444













Securities held-to-maturity





$





158,740













$





161,790













$





164,694













$





167,001













$





169,606













Total securities





$





444,122













$





436,929













$





424,915













$





426,528













$





406,050













Loans held for investment



(1)







$





2,113,318













$





2,036,212













$





1,972,848













$





1,931,362













$





1,869,249













Allowance for credit losses





$





(24,933





)









$





(24,740





)









$





(24,070





)









$





(23,067





)









$





(22,230





)









Total assets





$





2,719,474













$





2,677,382













$





2,581,216













$





2,503,954













$





2,458,270













Non-interest-bearing demand deposits





$





584,895













$





605,489













$





575,159













$





637,313













$





579,243













Interest-bearing deposits





$





1,750,766













$





1,704,080













$





1,598,845













$





1,489,304













$





1,477,459













Total deposits





$





2,335,661













$





2,309,569













$





2,174,004













$





2,126,617













$





2,056,702













FHLB advances and other borrowings





$





108,000













$





108,000













$





163,000













$





118,000













$





162,000













Total liabilities





$





2,487,891













$





2,452,294













$





2,365,828













$





2,290,038













$





2,257,250













Total stockholders' equity





$





231,583













$





225,088













$





215,388













$





213,916













$





201,020















Capital ratios:





(2)



































































Leverage ratio









9.72





%













9.61





%













9.53





%













9.34





%













9.03





%









Common equity tier 1 capital









12.52





%













12.48





%













12.28





%













12.01





%













11.93





%









Tier 1 risk-based capital









12.52





%













12.48





%













12.28





%













12.01





%













11.93





%









Total risk-based capital









13.73





%













13.72





%













13.51





%













13.22





%













13.12





%









































































(1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs.









(2) Reflects the Company's regulatory capital ratios which are provided for informational purposes only; as a small bank holding company, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements. The Bank's total risk-based capital at June 30, 2025 was 13.67%.































USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.













AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED)











(Dollars in thousands)















































































As of or For the Three Months Ended

















6/30/2025













3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













Average balance sheet data:



































































Cash and cash equivalents





$





71,388













$





82,610













$





56,937













$





87,937













$





107,831













Securities available-for-sale





$





281,840













$





265,154













$





255,786













$





244,882













$





263,345













Securities held-to-maturity





$





160,443













$





163,510













$





165,831













$





168,632













$





171,682













Total securities





$





442,283













$





428,664













$





421,617













$





413,514













$





435,027













Loans held for investment



(





1)







$





2,057,445













$





1,986,856













$





1,958,566













$





1,878,230













$





1,828,487













Total assets





$





2,677,198













$





2,606,593













$





2,544,592













$





2,485,434













$





2,479,222













Interest-bearing deposits





$





1,710,568













$





1,652,147













$





1,547,789













$





1,468,067













$





1,473,513













Non-interest-bearing demand deposits





$





580,121













$





563,040













$





590,829













$





609,456













$





610,370













Total deposits





$





2,290,689













$





2,215,187













$





2,138,618













$





2,077,523













$





2,083,883













FHLB advances and other borrowings





$





116,527













$





138,944













$





151,804













$





156,043













$





162,000













Total liabilities





$





2,448,706













$





2,387,088













$





2,328,877













$





2,278,793













$





2,281,467













Total stockholders' equity





$





228,492













$





219,505













$





215,715













$





206,641













$





197,755















Performance ratios:



































































Return on average assets



(2)











1.22





%













1.19





%













1.08





%













1.11





%













1.01





%









Return on average equity



(2)











14.29





%













14.15





%













12.73





%













13.38





%













12.63





%









Net interest margin



(2)











3.28





%













3.10





%













3.16





%













3.03





%













2.94





%









Non-interest income to average assets



(2)











0.50





%













0.58





%













0.57





%













0.55





%













0.52





%









Non-interest expense to average assets



(2)











1.89





%













1.88





%













2.01





%













1.83





%













1.88





%









Efficiency ratio



(3)











51.77





%













52.79





%













55.92





%













53.16





%













56.33





%











Loans by type (at period end):





(4)



































































Residential real estate





$





307,020













$





301,164













$





289,961













$





283,477













$





256,807













Commercial real estate





$





1,206,621













$





1,150,129













$





1,136,417













$





1,095,112













$





1,053,030













Commercial and industrial





$





263,966













$





256,326













$





258,311













$





246,539













$





248,525













Correspondent banks





$





110,155













$





103,026













$





82,438













$





103,815













$





112,510













Consumer and other





$





218,426













$





218,711













$





198,091













$





198,604













$





194,644















Asset quality data:



































































Allowance for credit losses to total loans









1.18





%













1.22





%













1.22





%













1.19





%













1.19





%









Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans









1825





%













595





%













889





%













846





%













2,933





%









Total non-performing loans



(





5)







$





1,366













$





4,156













$





2,707













$





2,725













$





758













Non-performing loans to total loans









0.06





%













0.20





%













0.14





%













0.14





%













0.04





%









Non-performing assets to total assets



(





5)











0.05





%













0.16





%













0.10





%













0.11





%













0.03





%









Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans



(2)











0.14





%













0.00





%













(0.00





)%













(0.00





)%













(0.00





)%









Net charge-offs (recovery) of credit losses





$





702













$





2













$





(11





)









$





(6





)









$





(2





)











Interest rates and yields:





(2)



































































Loans held for investment









6.23





%













6.17





%













6.25





%













6.32





%













6.16





%









Investment securities









3.06





%













2.81





%













2.63





%













2.61





%













2.80





%









Total interest-earning assets









5.64





%













5.51





%













5.57





%













5.61





%













5.54





%









Deposits



(





6)











2.46





%













2.49





%













2.48





%













2.66





%













2.64





%









FHLB advances and other borrowings









3.72





%













3.71





%













3.81





%













4.05





%













4.03





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









3.32





%













3.37





%













3.47





%













3.79





%













3.76





%











Other information:



































































Full-time equivalent employees









203

















201

















199

















198

















197













































































(1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs.









(2) Annualized.









(3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.









(4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs.









(5) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same at the dates presented since there was no other real estate owned (OREO) recorded at any of the dates presented.









(6) Reflects effect of non-interest-bearing deposits.































USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.













NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED)











(Dollars in thousands)



















































































Three Months Ended June 30,

















2025













2024

















Average









Balance













Interest













Yield/Rate





(1)













Average









Balance













Interest













Yield/Rate





(1)













Assets









































































Interest-earning assets:







































































Loans held for investment



(





2)







$





2,057,445









$





31,946









6.23





%









$





1,828,487









$





28,017









6.16





%









Investment securities



(3)











449,624













3,432









3.06





%













440,559













3,069









2.80





%









Other interest-earning assets









63,974













776









4.87





%













100,371













1,531









6.13





%









Total interest-earning assets









2,571,043













36,154









5.64





%













2,369,417













32,617









5.54





%









Non-interest-earning assets









106,155

































109,805





























Total assets





$





2,677,198





























$





2,479,222































Liabilities and stockholders' equity









































































Interest-bearing liabilities:







































































Interest-bearing checking deposits





$





46,694













285









2.45





%









$





56,369













391









2.79





%









Saving and money market deposits









1,211,513













9,410









3.12





%













1,101,272













10,071









3.68





%









Time deposits









452,361













4,343









3.85





%













315,872













3,222









4.10





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









1,710,568













14,038









3.29





%













1,473,513













13,684









3.74





%









FHLB advances and other borrowings









116,527













1,082









3.72





%













162,000













1,622









4.03





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









1,827,095













15,120









3.32





%













1,635,513













15,306









3.76





%









Non-interest-bearing demand deposits









580,121

































610,370





























Other non-interest-bearing liabilities









41,490

































35,584





























Total liabilities









2,448,706

































2,281,467





























Stockholders' equity









228,492

































197,755





























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





2,677,198





























$





2,479,222





























Net interest income

















$





21,034





























$





17,311

















Net interest spread



(4)































2.32





%

































1.78





%









Net interest margin



(5)































3.28





%

































2.94





%













































































(1) Annualized.









(2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.









(3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. This amount includes FHLB stock.









(4) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities.









(5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.































USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.













NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)











(Dollars in thousands)















































































As of or For the Three Months Ended

















6/30/2025













3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













Pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income:





(1)



































































Net income





$





8,140













$





7,658













$





6,904













$





6,949













$





6,209













Plus: Provision for income taxes









2,599

















2,440

















2,197

















2,213

















1,967













Plus: Provision for credit losses









1,031

















681

















1,030

















931

















786













PTPP income





$





11,770













$





10,779













$





10,131













$





10,093













$





8,962















































































PTPP return on average assets:





(1)



































































PTPP income





$





11,770













$





10,779













$





10,131













$





10,093













$





8,962













Average assets





$





2,677,198













$





2,606,593













$





2,544,592













$





2,485,434













$





2,479,222













PTPP return on average assets



(2)











1.76





%













1.68





%













1.58





%













1.62





%













1.45





%











































































Operating net income:





(1)



































































Net income





$





8,140













$





7,658













$





6,904













$





6,949













$





6,209













Less: Net gains on sale of securities









-

















-

















-

















-

















14













Less: Tax effect on sale of securities









-

















-

















-

















-

















(4





)









Operating net income





$





8,140













$





7,658













$





6,904













$





6,949













$





6,199















































































Operating PTPP income:





(1)



































































PTPP income





$





11,770













$





10,779













$





10,131













$





10,093













$





8,962













Less: Net gains on sale of securities









-

















-

















-

















-

















14













Operating PTPP income





$





11,770













$





10,779













$





10,131













$





10,093













$





8,948















































































Operating PTPP return on average assets:





(1)



































































Operating PTPP income





$





11,770













$





10,779













$





10,131













$





10,093













$





8,948













Average assets





$





2,677,198













$





2,606,593













$





2,544,592













$





2,485,434













$





2,479,222













Operating PTPP return on average assets



(2)











1.76





%













1.68





%













1.58





%













1.62





%













1.45





%











































































Operating return on average assets:





(1)



































































Operating net income





$





8,140













$





7,658













$





6,904













$





6,949













$





6,199













Average assets





$





2,677,198













$





2,606,593













$





2,544,592













$





2,485,434













$





2,479,222













Operating return on average assets



(2)











1.22





%













1.19





%













1.08





%













1.11





%













1.01





%











































































Operating return on average equity:





(1)



































































Operating net income





$





8,140













$





7,658













$





6,904













$





6,949













$





6,199













Average equity





$





228,492













$





219,505













$





215,715













$





206,641













$





197,755













Operating return on average equity



(2)











14.29





%













14.15





%













12.73





%













13.38





%













12.61





%











































































Operating Revenue:





(1)



































































Net interest income





$





21,034













$





19,115













$





19,358













$





18,109













$





17,311













Non-interest income









3,370

















3,716

















3,627

















3,438

















3,211













Less: Net gains on sale of securities









-

















-

















-

















-

















14













Operating revenue





$





24,404













$





22,831













$





22,985













$





21,547













$





20,508















































































Operating Efficiency Ratio:





(1)



































































Total non-interest expense





$





12,634













$





12,052













$





12,854













$





11,454













$





11,560













Operating revenue





$





24,404













$





22,831













$





22,985













$





21,547













$





20,508













Operating efficiency ratio









51.77





%













52.79





%













55.92





%













53.16





%













56.37





%









































































(1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company.









(2) Annualized.































USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.













NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















































































As of or For the Three Months Ended

















6/30/2025













3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













Tangible book value per common share (at period-end):





(





1)



































































Total stockholders' equity





$





231,583













$





225,088













$





215,388













$





213,916













$





201,020













Less: Intangible assets









-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Tangible stockholders' equity





$





231,583













$





225,088













$





215,388













$





213,916













$





201,020















Total shares issued and outstanding (at period-end):



































































Total common shares issued and outstanding









20,078,385

















20,048,385

















19,924,632

















19,620,632

















19,630,632













Tangible book value per common share



(





2)







$





11.53













$





11.23













$





10.81













$





10.90













$





10.24















































































Operating diluted net income per common share:





(1)



































































Operating net income





$





8,140













$





7,658













$





6,904













$





6,949













$





6,199













Total weighted average diluted shares of common stock









20,295,794

















20,319,535

















20,183,731

















19,825,211

















19,717,167













Operating diluted net income per common share:





$





0.40













$





0.38













$





0.34













$





0.35













$





0.31















































































Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets





(





1)



































































Tangible stockholders' equity





$





231,583













$





225,088













$





215,388













$





213,916













$





201,020













Tangible total assets



(





3)







$





2,719,474













$





2,677,382













$





2,581,216













$





2,503,954













$





2,458,270













Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets









8.52





%













8.41





%













8.34





%













8.54





%













8.18





%









































































(1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company.









(2) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.









(3) Since the Company has no intangible assets, tangible total assets is the same amount as total assets calculated under GAAP.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.