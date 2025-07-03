USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. to Report Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 24, 2025, with Conference Call on July 25, 2025

USCB Financial Holdings will release Q2 financial results on July 24, 2025, followed by a conference call on July 25.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCB) will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after the market closes on July 24, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will take place on July 25, 2025, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time, featuring Chairman and CEO Luis de la Aguilera, CFO Robert Anderson, and Chief Credit Officer William Turner. Interested parties can join the call using the toll-free number provided and access a live audio webcast on the company's investor relations website. USCB Financial Holdings is the parent company of U.S. Century Bank, a prominent community bank in Miami, recognized for its strong financial standing and community involvement.

Potential Positives

The upcoming announcement of financial results on July 24, 2025, provides transparency to stakeholders and reflects a commitment to keeping investors informed.

Hosting a conference call with senior executives allows direct engagement with investors, enhancing communication and trust.

U.S. Century Bank’s 5-Star rating by BauerFinancial highlights the institution's strength and reliability, potentially attracting new customers and investors.

The bank's active support for community organizations reinforces its commitment to community engagement and enhances its reputation in the market.

Potential Negatives

Details regarding the actual financial performance or specific results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, are not disclosed, leaving stakeholders without important context ahead of theearnings call

The timing of the earnings release suggests potential issues or delays, as companies typically release results sooner rather than later, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial health.

While the bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the release does not provide current data or context for this rating which may lead to skepticism among investors about the validity of such ratings.

FAQ

When will USCB Financial Holdings report financial results?

USCB Financial Holdings will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on July 24, 2025.

What is the date and time of the conference call?

The conference call will take place on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

How can I access the live audio webcast?

The live audio webcast can be accessed on the investor relations page of the Company's website at https://investors.uscenturybank.com/.

Who will be speaking during the conference call?

Chairman Luis de la Aguilera, CFO Robert Anderson, and Chief Credit Officer William Turner will lead the discussion.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

A replay of the conference call will be archived on the investor relations page shortly after the call has ended.

$USCB insiders have traded $USCB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LA AGUILERA LUIS DE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $502,200.

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $USCB stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MIAMI, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB)



will report financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, July 24, 2025.





A conference call to discuss quarterly results will also be held with Chairman, President, and CEO, Luis de la Aguilera, Chief Financial Officer, Robert Anderson, and Chief Credit Officer, William Turner, details which are provided below.







Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast







Date: Friday, July 25, 2025





Time: 11:00am Eastern Time





Dial-in: (833) 816-1416 (toll free in the U.S.)





Passcode: USCB Financial Holdings Call





A live audio webcast of the call will be available with the press release and slides on the investor relations page of the Company's website at





https://investors.uscenturybank.com/





. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the internet broadcast.





A replay of the webcast will be archived on the investor relations page shortly after the conference call has ended.







About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.







USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information or to find a U.S. Century Bank banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit



www.uscentury.com



Investor Relations









InvestorRelations@uscentury.com









Media Relations







Martha Guerra-Kattou









MGuerra@uscentury.com







