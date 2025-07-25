Uscb EPS Jumps 29 Percent in Q2

Key Points - Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) of $0.40 for Q2 2025 exceeded analyst expectations, while revenue missed estimates.

- Net income was driven by a 3.28% net interest margin and The efficiency ratio was 51.77%.

- The quarterly dividend doubled to $0.10 per share, reflecting strong capital and sustained asset quality.

Uscb Financial (NASDAQ:USCB), a community bank focused on serving small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and specialty verticals across South Florida, released its second-quarter results on July 24, 2025. The bank reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 (GAAP), outperforming the analyst estimate of $0.38 (GAAP). Revenue (GAAP) of $21.034 million was less than the analysts' estimate of $23.7 million. The period saw record net income (GAAP) of $8.1 million. Net income of $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was up from $6.2 million in the same period of 2024. These results reflect margin and efficiency gains, though Topline revenue (GAAP) missed some analyst forecasts. The quarter saw expansion in both loans and deposits, with capital and credit metrics showing strength, though some warning signs remain on the revenue side.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP, diluted) $0.40 $0.38 $0.31 29.0% Revenue (GAAP) $21.0 million $23.7 million $20.5 million 2.4% Net Income (GAAP) $8.1 million $6.2 million 30.7% Net Interest Margin 3.28% 2.94% 0.34 pp Efficiency Ratio 51.77% 56.33% (4.56) pp

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

USCB Financial is a regional bank operating ten banking centers in South Florida. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), local homeowners' associations (HOAs), and offers tailored banking products within select verticals. In recent years, the company has focused on organic loan and deposit growth, investment in specialty business lines such as SBA and yacht lending, and recruitment to build market share across the region.

Key success factors for USCB Financial include expanding its base of relationship-based clients, building non-interest deposit balances, and leveraging specialty verticals for higher-margin business. Management also places a high priority on credit quality and operating discipline to support consistent earnings performance. In a competitive market, efficiency and client service remain central themes for its strategic direction.

Quarterly Highlights: Financial and Operational Performance

The bank reported notable growth in loans and deposits. Loans held for investment reached $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2025, a 13.1% increase compared to the same period last year, while total deposits climbed 13.6% to $2.3 billion. Operating revenue of $24.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 reflected a 19.0% rise over the same period in 2024, but Revenue (GAAP) was below analyst estimates. Nonetheless, earnings performance was strong due to rising spreads and cost controls. Diluted EPS (GAAP) of $0.40 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 represented a 29% increase over the same period in 2024, and GAAP EPS surpassed analyst forecasts by $0.02.

Profitability metrics improved across the board. Return on average assets advanced to 1.22% and Return on average equity was 14.29%. The net interest margin, a measure of the difference between interest income and expense as a percentage of assets, widened to 3.28%. This improvement was driven by strong loan growth and disciplined pricing of deposits. The bank's efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure), which indicates how much expense is required to produce a dollar of revenue (lower is better), dropped to 51.77% from 56.33% compared to the prior year, signaling effective expense management even as overall costs, including salaries, climbed moderately.

The bank’s specialty services continued to differentiate its business. These include Small Business Administration (SBA) loans—government-backed business loans—yacht financing, and banking services for homeowners' associations. Management credits these verticals, especially correspondent banking and HOA deposits, with supporting stable funding and diversified loan growth.

Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing loans totaling $1.4 million as of June 30, 2025, and $758 thousand as of June 30, 2024. However, Non-performing loans were $1.4 million, or 0.06% of total loans, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $758 thousand, or 0.04%, as of June 30, 2024. Provision for credit losses was $1.0 million. The company maintained a robust allowance for credit losses at 1.18% of total loans. Tangible book value per share, an important measure of bank capital, increased from $10.24 to $11.53 over the year. Risk-based capital ratios also stayed well above regulatory minimums, supporting dividend growth and balance sheet expansion.

A key one-time event was the doubling of the quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share. Management stated, “the Board of Directors is committed to returning capital to our investors while maintaining a strong balance sheet.” The company’s risk discipline was further supported by a comprehensive loss position on securities of -$41.8 million as of June 30, 2025, a modest year-on-year improvement from -$44.7 million as of June 30, 2024. No new regulatory or compliance issues were reported, and Lending relationships remained well diversified.

Looking Forward: Management Guidance and Areas to Watch

Leadership expects the net interest margin to be “flat to up” in the near term (as discussed on the Q1 2025 earnings call), potentially outperforming internal models if interest rates decline later in the year. Capital return will continue as a priority.

The bank indicated that deposit cost pressures—stemming from competition for client funds in South Florida—remain a risk area. Margins could come under further pressure if the interest rate environment changes or if deposit competition persists. While credit remains pristine, the small uptick in non-performing loans and increased provisioning warrant monitoring as the loan portfolio grows.

USCB does pay a dividend. The quarterly dividend was raised 100% to $0.10 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

