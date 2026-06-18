USB vs. NTRS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Banks - Major Regional sector might want to consider either U.S. Bancorp (USB) or Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Both U.S. Bancorp and Northern Trust Corporation have a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

USB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.39, while NTRS has a forward P/E of 16.38. We also note that USB has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NTRS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25.

Another notable valuation metric for USB is its P/B ratio of 1.51. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NTRS has a P/B of 2.67.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to USB's Value grade of B and NTRS's Value grade of D.

Both USB and NTRS are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that USB is the superior value option right now.

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U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.