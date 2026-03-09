USB vs. MTB: Which Regional Bank Stock Has Better Growth Potential?

U.S. Bancorp USB and M&T Bank Corporation MTB are prominent U.S. regional banks offering a broad range of banking and financial services to consumers, businesses and institutions. Both operate in an environment shaped by interest-rate movements, loan demand trends and evolving digital banking expectations.

However, the two banks differ in terms of strategic priorities and technological focus. While U.S. Bancorp has been investing heavily in payments innovation, digital banking infrastructure and emerging financial technologies, M&T Bank has focused on strengthening its lending platform and customer-data capabilities. Let us delve deeper into the growth drivers and financial outlook of USB and MTB to determine which stock offers better long-term potential.

The Case for USB

In recent years, U.S. Bancorp has been undertaking several strategic initiatives to strengthen its market presence, expand product capabilities and enhance its technology infrastructure. In March 2026, the bank launched a suite of offerings for emerging investors through U.S. Bancorp Advisors, including a team-based advisory service and an enhanced self-directed brokerage platform integrated with banking services. These initiatives aim to broaden access to wealth management and support fee-based revenue growth.

Earlier, in January 2026, it announced an agreement to acquire BTIG for $1 billion, which will expand its capital markets platform and enhance its investment banking, equity trading, research and advisory capabilities. It is also expected to strengthen fee income, with the transaction projected to contribute roughly $175–$200 million in quarterly revenue after closing. In December 2025, the bank also expanded its embedded finance capabilities through its Avvance point-of-sale lending platform and broadened its Coinstar partnership, allowing customers to deposit coins directly into their checking accounts at retail kiosks. These moves have strengthened USB’s product suite and fee-based businesses.

Meanwhile, technology and digital innovation remain central to U.S. Bancorp’s long-term strategy. In October 2025, it launched the next generation of its SinglePoint treasury management platform with enhanced automation and data visualization tools. In the same month, it also created a Digital Assets and Money Movement organization to accelerate innovation in areas such as stablecoin issuance, cryptocurrency custody and asset tokenization. These initiatives are expected to strengthen the bank’s digital infrastructure and support long-term growth. Reflecting these efforts, the company anticipates achieving positive operating leverage of 200 basis points or more in 2026.

Organic growth and diversified revenue streams continue to support U.S. Bancorp’s performance. Over the 2020–2025 period, the company’s revenues grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. Going forward, continued loan growth, improvements in deposit mix and lowerfunding costs are expected to support its net interest income (NII) growth. At the same time, the expansion of payments, treasury management and other fee-generating businesses is likely to drive growth in non-interest income. Management expects total net revenues to grow in the range of 4–6% year over year in 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USB’s 2026 and 2027 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 5.9% and 6.0%, respectively.

USB's Sales Estimates



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The bank maintains a decent liquidity position. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had long-term debt of $60.7 billion and short-term borrowings of $17.2 billion, while cash and due from banks totaled $46.9 billion.

However, the company’s rising costs remain a concern. Its non-interest expenses expanded at a CAGR of 4.7% over 2020–2025. With the company continuing to invest in technology and growth initiatives, expenses are expected to remain elevated in the near term.

The Case for MTB

M&T Bank has expanded its franchise over the years through strategic acquisitions. In 2022, the company acquired People's United Financial for $8.3 billion, significantly expanding its geographic footprint and strengthening its deposit franchise. Earlier, the bank acquired Wilmington Trust Corporation in 2011 and Hudson City Bancorp in 2015. These acquisitions broadened its branch network and enhanced its product offerings across key markets.

The bank has also been investing in technology and data-driven capabilities to enhance lending and customer engagement. In 2025, it partnered with Amperity to deploy an AI-powered customer data cloud platform that unifies customer data across digital and offline channels. Earlier, in 2024, M&T Bank expanded its partnership with nCino to integrate an AI-powered continuous credit monitoring solution aimed at improving credit transparency and identifying lending opportunities.

M&T Bank has delivered strong revenue momentum over the years, supported by consistent expansion in lending activities and steady growth in fee-based businesses. Over the past seven years (2018-2025), its revenue recorded a CAGR of 7.8%. Going forward, higher NII driven by loan growth and lower funding costs is expected to support revenue growth. Additionally, its efforts to strengthen non-interest income through treasury management, capital markets, mortgage banking and trust services are likely to support top-line expansion. For 2026, management projects NII (tax-equivalent basis) in the range of $7.20–$7.35 billion, up from $6.99 billion in 2025. Non-interest income is anticipated to be between $2.67 billion and $2.77 billion compared with $2.74 billion a year earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTB’s 2026 and 2027 sales indicates rallies of 3.2% and 4.4%, respectively.

MTB's Sales Estimates



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a liquidity perspective, the bank appears financially sound. As of Dec. 31, 2025, total debt stood at $13.1 billion, which was lower than the $18.8 billion held in cash and interest-bearing deposits at banks.

Nonetheless, rising non-interest expenses remain a concern for M&T Bank, which expanded at a CAGR of 7.6% over 2018–2025. Although management expects disciplined cost control to support positive operating leverage, the expense base is likely to remain elevated as the company continues investing to strengthen its franchise.

USB & MTB: Price Performance, Valuation & Other Comparisons

Over the past six months, shares of USB and MTB have rallied 6.1% and 5.3%, respectively, compared with the industry’s growth of 5.9%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, USB is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 10.19X, while MTB is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 10.97X. Both companies are trading at a discount relative to the industry average of 11.21X; however, USB stock is cheaper than MTB.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, both U.S. Bancorp and M&T Bank have been rewarding shareholders through steady capital return initiatives. In September 2025, USB raised its quarterly dividend by 4% to 52 cents per share, and the stock currently offers a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Comparatively, MTB increased its quarterly dividend by 11.1% to $1.50 per share in August 2025. At present, MTB’s dividend yield stands at 2.85%. Here, USB holds an edge over MTB in terms of dividend yield.

Dividend Yield



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

USB or MTB: Which Stock Has Better Potential?

Both U.S. Bancorp and M&T Bank are well-established regional lenders with diversified operations, solid balance sheets and steady shareholder returns. Each bank benefits from diversified banking services and steady lending activities that support long-term growth.

However, USB benefits from a clearer growth narrative driven by expanding digital banking capabilities, payments innovation and continued investments in capital markets platforms. Its efforts to strengthen fee-based businesses, along with ongoing technology initiatives and embedded finance expansion, position the bank well to support long-term revenue growth.

From a valuation perspective, USB trades at a lower forward P/E multiple than MTB, indicating a more attractive entry point for investors. Additionally, USB offers a higher dividend yield, providing stronger income potential alongside growth prospects. Hence, investors can consider investing in USB stock at current level.

At present, USB has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while MTB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.