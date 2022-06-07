Markets
AAPL

USB Type-C To Become Common Charging Port For Portable Electronics Devices In The EU, By Autumn 2024

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Parliament and Council negotiators have reached a provisional agreement on the amended Radio Equipment Directive, which establishes a single charging solution for all small and medium-sized portable electronic devices in the EU. Under the new rules mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of manufacturer. Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements.

The charging speed is also harmonised for devices that support fast charging, which allows charging devices at the same speed with any compatible charger.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular