USB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.99, changing hands as high as $55.30 per share. US Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USB's low point in its 52 week range is $47.5699 per share, with $61.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.17. The USB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

