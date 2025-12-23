Markets
USAU

USAU Rises 11% On News Of $31.2 Mln Equity Raise And Warrants

December 23, 2025 — 02:48 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) climbed 11.45%, closing at $22.92, up $2.36, after the company said it has closed a $31.2 million private placement of common shares and warrants.

The stock opened near $21.00, reached an intraday high of around $23.50, and saw a low of approximately $20.90, compared to its previous close of $20.56. USAU trades on the NasdaqGS.

U.S. Gold said it sold 1,922,159 common shares at $16.25 per share and warrants to purchase 961,077 shares at a $23.00 exercise price, generating gross proceeds of about $31.2 million.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for initial development costs at its CK Gold Project in Wyoming, potential land acquisitions, further exploration of properties, and general working capital.

Trading volume was reflecting heightened investor interest following the financing news. USAU's 52-week range is currently near $10-$23.50, with the stock rallying on the capital raise announcement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USAU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.