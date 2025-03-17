$USAU Earnings Results: $USAU Reports Quarterly Earnings

$USAU ($USAU) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported earnings of -$0.43 per share, missing estimates of -$0.20 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
$USAU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $USAU stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 70,214 shares (+296.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $430,411
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 31,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,030
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 29,707 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,103
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 20,390 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,990
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 18,597 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,999
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 14,098 shares (+39.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,420
- STATE STREET CORP added 14,000 shares (+56.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,820
