USAR vs. TECK: Which Mining Stock is a Smarter Investment Now?

USA Rare Earth, Inc. USAR and Teck Resources Limited TECK are key participants in the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Both companies are engaged in the extraction, processing and development of minerals that are essential to modern technologies and industrial applications. USAR and TECK are well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for critical materials used in electrification, clean energy technologies and advanced manufacturing.



Both companies operate in capital-intensive mining industries that require extensive investments in infrastructure, advanced technologies and project development, while also navigating regulatory clearances and regulatory approval processes. At the same time, growing demand for minerals and metals critical to electric vehicles, renewable energy and other clean-energy technologies is creating favorable long-term growth opportunities for these companies.

The Case for USAR

USA Rare Earth has commissioned its hydrometallurgical demonstration facility in Wheat Ridge, CO, in June 2026, marking a key step in building an integrated rare earth supply chain outside China. The company expects to begin producing commercial-quality separated rare earth oxides, including NdPr, dysprosium and terbium, in the third quarter of 2026.



The facility will process material from multiple sources, including the Round Top facility, third-party feedstocks and recycled magnet swarf, while supporting feasibility studies and future commercial-scale operations.



Also, the successful commissioning of Phase 1a of USAR’s commercial magnet production line at its Stillwater, OK, facility marks an important milestone in USAR’s growth strategy. The development enables the company to begin supplying sintered NdFeB permanent magnets to customers starting in the second quarter of 2026.



The commissioning demonstrates USA Rare Earth’s capability to operate a complex rare earth magnet manufacturing process at a commercial scale. At its Stillwater facility, USAR transforms rare earth materials into high-performance NdFeB permanent magnets through a series of production steps used in end markets such as defense, aerospace and automotive.



The Phase 1a is expected to achieve an annual production run rate of 600 metric tons by the end of 2026, while the planned Phase 1b expansion is projected to double total capacity to 1,200 metric tons annually by the first quarter of 2027. Once fully operational, the Stillwater facility is expected to be among the first large-scale NdFeB magnet manufacturing facilities in the United States, supporting a more resilient domestic rare earth supply chain.



USAR has strengthened its growth strategy through a combination of financing and acquisitions. In June 2026, the company secured access to up to $1.6 billion in government-backed funding under the CHIPS Program from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The package includes up to $277 million in federal funding and up to $1.3 billion in loan support as the company advances key development milestones.



In May 2026, USA Rare Earth secured a $14.2 million grant from the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund to boost the development of its Round Top Mountain rare earth project in West Texas, aimed at supporting domestic supply chains for critical minerals used in defense, semiconductors, AI and advanced technologies.



Also, in March 2026, USAR agreed to acquire Texas Mineral Resources Corp. in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $73 million, giving it full ownership of the Round Top Project. The company expects commercial production at Round Top to begin in 2028, with a long-term goal of processing nearly 40,000 metric tons of rare earth and critical mineral feedstock per day by 2030. The November 2025 acquisition of Less Common Metals is expected to provide critical metal and alloy feedstock for the Stillwater plant.



While USAR is making progress with its growth initiatives, it is still in the early stages of commercialization and continues to report losses as it scales its operations. While the acquisition of Less Common Metals has started contributing to revenues, profitability remains under pressure from higher operating expenses associated with expansion efforts, acquisitions and workforce additions.



In the first quarter of 2026, selling, general and administrative expenses surged to $21.2 million from $7 million in the prior-year period, driven by higher legal, consulting and personnel-related costs. Research and development expenses also rose to $14.2 million from $1.7 million a year ago, reflecting increased investment in product development and growth initiatives.

The Case for TECK

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Teck Resources is increasing its focus on copper and other critical minerals that are essential for electrification and clean energy technologies. The company has agreed to merge with Anglo American plc to form the Anglo Teck group, creating one of the world's largest copper-focused mining companies. It will have more than 70% exposure to copper and is set to be among the top five global copper producers. The new company will consist of six world-class copper assets and premium iron ore and zinc operations with a combined annual copper production of 1.2 million tons. It is projected to grow 10% to 1.35 million tons by 2027, strengthening its position in the global copper market.



Teck Resources is further strengthening its copper growth pipeline by advancing several development projects toward sanction readiness. The company is progressing with permitting activities, securing land access and refining the business cases for its Zafranal and San Nicolás projects.



Zafranal is expected to have a mine life of 19 years and produce copper-gold concentrates through open-pit mining and conventional processing. The project is anticipated to generate an average of 126,000 tons of contained copper annually during its first five years of operation. Meanwhile, the San Nicolás project is advancing through the feasibility study stage and is expected to produce approximately 63,000 tons of copper and 147,000 tons of zinc annually during its first five years, on a 100% ownership basis.



Also, the Highland Valley Mine Life Extension is expected to extend the mine’s life from 2028 to 2046. Expected average annual copper production will likely be 132,000 tons over the life of the mine. The company expects to increase copper production to around 800,000 tons before the end of this decade.



However, the company’s zinc in concentrate production declined to 120 thousand tons in the first quarter of 2026 from 137 thousand tons a year earlier, reflecting lower grades at Red Dog in line with the mine plan. TECK expects zinc production to trend lower over the next three years as the mine approaches the end of its life. Full-year 2026 zinc production guidance is 410-460 thousand tons compared with 565 thousand tons produced in 2025.



Operating costs at several assets increased year over year due to higher contractor, energy and maintenance expenses. The company highlighted exposure to fuel price volatility and higher freight and explosives costs linked to geopolitical developments. Even though there is currently no significant risk of fuel supply disruption, the company expects an impact on costs at its Chilean operations due to the requirement for diesel imports.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for USAR & TECK?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAR’s 2026 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 35 cents per share. Also, the company’s consensus estimate for the 2027 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 32 cents per share.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TECK’s 2026 bottom line is pegged at $3.35 per share. Also, the company’s consensus estimate for 2027 bottom line is pegged at $2.89 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance and Valuation of USAR & TECK

In the past year, USAR’s shares have surged 103%, while TECK stock has gained 71.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

USA Rare Earth is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of negative 73.33X while Teck Resources’ forward earnings multiple sits at 21.39X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Take

USAR is benefiting from the ramp-up of its commercial magnet production line, along with strategic acquisitions and investments designed to build a fully integrated domestic rare earth supply chain. The acquisitions of Less Common Metals and Texas Mineral Resources are expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities and support its long-term growth strategy. However, USAR remains in the early stages of commercialization and continues to incur losses as it invests in capacity expansion, technology development and other growth initiatives.



In contrast, Teck Resources’ strong performance in the coming quarters is supported by its scale of operation, asset diversity and strategic transformation. The planned merger with Anglo American will create a global copper and critical minerals leader, with more than 70% exposure to copper. Though near-term zinc in concentrate production at Red Dog has been impacted by operational issues, TECK’s long-life assets and growth projects are expected to lower execution risk.



Given these factors, TECK seems a better pick for investors than USAR currently. While TECK Materials carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present, USA Rare Earth has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.