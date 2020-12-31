USANA Wins Approval For Its BiOmega Supplement

USANA Health Sciences announced that its omega-3 supplement, BiOmega, was granted approval by ConsumerLab.com, which is an independent tester of health and wellness products.

The cellular nutrition company said that BiOmega is made with ultrapure fish-oil and supports cardiovascular, immune, and joint health.

USANA's (USNA) chief communications officer Dan Macuga said, “USANA's BiOmega supplement is an incredible product made to the highest of standards.” He added, “It is amazing to see our products continually receive seals of approval from ConsumerLab, and it's a point of pride for our customers to know they are taking the safest and best supplements available.”

The company said that besides BiOmega, its several other supplements are certified by ConsumerLab.com. (See USNA stock analysis on TipRanks)

On Dec. 17, Roth Capital analyst David Bain initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating. Bain remains optimistic about USANA's China business and said shares should rerate. Moreover, share repurchases, robust product line, and strong direct sales industry trends support his bullish view.

Bain has a price target of $107 (38.9% upside potential) on the stock. Shares were down about 2% year-to-date.

