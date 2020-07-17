USANA (USNA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

USANA Health Sciences Inc. USNA is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 21, aftermarketclose.

The company flaunts a mixedearningssurprise history, having surpassed expectations in three of the trailing four quarters by 63.14%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 115.79%.

Shares of USANA have gained 12.9% in the year so far against the industry’s decline of 5.6%.



Let's see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, healthy foods and personal care products that are sold directly to associates and preferred customers throughout the United States, Canada, and many more countries.

USANA expects the COVID-19 pandemic to affect the operational results for the entire year. The results were also affected by the same in the first quarter and the trend most likely prevailed in the second quarter.

For the second quarter, the company had projected sales in the range of $250 million. The ongoing pandemic has most likely impacted both sales and earnings in the second quarter.

In July 2020, USANA received another seal of approval from third-party tester, ConsumerLab.com, for its flagship supplement, USANA CellSentials. This is the highly regardedseal of approval from the ConsumerLab.com. USANA CellSentials is unlike any other nutritional supplement inthe market because of its unique ability to activate the cells' innate natural responses to protect and renew themselves. The seal is likely to have ledto increased sales for the company in the second quarter.

In the same month, USANA’s CopaPrime+ study, which was conducted in collaboration with Deakin University in Australia and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, showed that the study supports three cognitive measures—working memory and accuracy, attention speed and response time, and brain efficiency—only 45 minutes after participants took a single dose.

The CopaPrime+ study showed that participants who took the supplement had significant differences in working memory and accuracy, speed of attention and response time, and brain efficiency over those who were given placebo. With these results, the company reiterated its decision to formulate CopaPrime+ with three nootropics — American ginseng, bacopa monnieri, and coffee-fruit extract. We expect an update on this in the second quarter.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. price-eps-surprise | USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for USANA this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: USANA has an Earnings ESP of 0.0%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some biotech stocks with the right mix of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Theravance Biopharma Inc. TBPH has an Earnings ESP of +20.95% and a Zacks Rank #3.

United Therapeutics Corp. UTHR has an Earnings ESP of +9.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IONS has an Earnings ESP of +30.77% and aZacks Rank of 3.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.