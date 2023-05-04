News & Insights

USANA To Enter Indian Market In H2

May 04, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA), a healthcare and beauty products firm, said Thursday it is expanding its operations into India in the second half of this year.

Jim Brown, President of USNA, said: "We have spent several years of extensive research and meticulous work to prepare for this expansion into India. We are confident that our products and business model are ideally suited for India…"

The company anticipates that it will officially launch its operations in India near the end of the third quarter with an expectations that the new market will contribute modestly to sales during fiscal 2023.

The financial impact from India is reflected in the USNA's fiscal 2023 guidance provided on April 25.

Expansion into India increases the company's global footprint to 25 markets.

