USANA Health (USNA) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of USANA Health Sciences (USNA)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 17.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $102.58 in the previous session. USANA Health Sciences has gained 29.9% since the start of the year compared to the -2.9% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -4.4% return for the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 9, 2021, USANA Health reported EPS of $1.87 versus consensus estimate of $1.39.

For the current fiscal year, USANA Health is expected to post earnings of $6.16 per share on $1.23 billion in revenues. This represents a 5.29% change in EPS on an 8.02% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $6.39 per share on $1.27 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 3.73% and 3.94%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

USANA Health may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

USANA Health has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 16.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 14.3X versus its peer group's average of 10.3X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.08. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, USANA Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if USANA Health passes the test. Thus, it seems as though USANA Health shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does USANA Health Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of USANA Health have been moving higher, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also impressive, including CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored (CLGN), H Lundbeck AS (HLUYY), and Moderna (MRNA), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

However, it is worth noting that the Zacks Industry Rank for this group is in the bottom half of the ranking, so it isn't all good news for USANA Health. Still, the fundamentals for USANA Health are promising, and it still has potential despite being at a 52-week high.

